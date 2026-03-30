Zechariah 12-13 are immensely challenging to interpret, but again, we have several prophecies grounded in the New Testament that obviously point to Jesus.

So, I will be interpreting these chapters with those connections in mind, just as we have done in our previous studies in Zechariah.

A Day of Salvation.

The burden of the word of the LORD against Israel. Thus says the LORD, who stretches out the heavens, lays the foundation of the earth, and forms the spirit of man within him: “Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of drunkenness to all the surrounding peoples, when they lay siege against Judah and Jerusalem. And it shall happen in that day that I will make Jerusalem a very heavy stone for all peoples; all who would heave it away will surely be cut in pieces, though all nations of the earth are gathered against it. In that day,” says the LORD, “I will strike every horse with confusion, and its rider with madness; I will open My eyes on the house of Judah, and will strike every horse of the peoples with blindness. And the governors of Judah shall say in their heart, ‘The inhabitants of Jerusalem are my strength in the LORD of hosts, their God.’ In that day I will make the governors of Judah like a firepan in the woodpile, and like a fiery torch in the sheaves; they shall devour all the surrounding peoples on the right hand and on the left, but Jerusalem shall be inhabited again in her own place—Jerusalem. “The LORD will save the tents of Judah first, so that the glory of the house of David and the glory of the inhabitants of Jerusalem shall not become greater than that of Judah. In that day the LORD will defend the inhabitants of Jerusalem; the one who is feeble among them in that day shall be like David, and the house of David shall be like God, like the Angel of the LORD before them. It shall be in that day that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem. (Zechariah 12:1-9)

God’s power is shown in creating and sustaining the world (Genesis 1; Hebrews 1:3) and in sustaining our lives (Ecclesiastes 12:7; James 2:26). That same power will also be displayed in the LORD protecting Judah and Jerusalem from the surrounding nations. This is pictured in making the nations “stagger” (v. 2), be “cut to pieces” (v. 3), and be struck with blindness and confusion (v. 4).

These verses describe how the weak would be made strong, and the LORD of hosts would destroy all that opposed them. Even the most feeble would be made a mighty warrior like David (v. 8), and like the powerful “Angel of the LORD.”

In the context of Zechariah 12-13, we find several passages that point to Jesus’ crucifixion and what He would accomplish through His death. I think these passages describe how God would protect the Jewish nation from outside threats so that He could keep His promise and bring the Messiah into the world.

A Day of Mourning.

“And I will pour on the house of David and on the inhabitants of Jerusalem the Spirit of grace and supplication; then they will look on Me whom they pierced. Yes, they will mourn for Him as one mourns for his only son, and grieve for Him as one grieves for a firstborn. In that day there shall be a great mourning in Jerusalem, like the mourning at Hadad Rimmon in the plain of Megiddo. And the land shall mourn, every family by itself: the family of the house of David by itself, and their wives by themselves; the family of the house of Nathan by itself, and their wives by themselves; the family of the house of Levi by itself, and their wives by themselves; the family of Shimei by itself, and their wives by themselves; all the families that remain, every family by itself, and their wives by themselves. (Zechariah 12:10-14)

God would pour out on His people “the Spirit of grace and mercy.” This is clearly connected to looking upon and understanding who Jesus is, the “pierced” one (Psalm 22:16; John 19:37). Some believe the reference to the “Spirit of grace and mercy” being poured out points to what occurred in Acts 2 in fulfillment of Joel’s prophecy (Joel 2:28-32). Since this is connected with Jesus’ crucifixion, this interpretation seems to fit (Romans 3:24-26; 5:1-2; Ephesians 2:8-9; Titus 3:4-7; Hebrews 5:8-9).

God’s grace and mercy shown through His crucified Son would cause great mourning, like the mourning that occurred for King Josiah (2 Chronicles 35:20-25). This mourning likely refers to the people realizing their sin, and their “godly sorrow” which led to their repentance (2 Corinthians 7:10).

A Day of Cleansing.

“In that day a fountain shall be opened for the house of David and for the inhabitants of Jerusalem, for sin and for uncleanness.” (Zechariah 13:1)

Although the people realized their sinfulness, they were not without hope. Jesus’ death also opened a fountain of cleansing for sin and uncleanness (John 7:37). It is by His blood we are cleansed of our sins (Revelation 1:5; Colossians 1:14; Acts 22:16). By His blood, Jesus purchased the church and redeemed us (Acts 20:28; 1 Peter 1:18-19).

Jesus’ death on the cross was not only because of our sins, but also to cleanse us from our sins.

A Day of Truth.

“It shall be in that day,” says the LORD of hosts, “that I will cut off the names of the idols from the land, and they shall no longer be remembered. I will also cause the prophets and the unclean spirit to depart from the land. It shall come to pass that if anyone still prophesies, then his father and mother who begot him will say to him, ‘You shall not live, because you have spoken lies in the name of the LORD.’ And his father and mother who begot him shall thrust him through when he prophesies. “And it shall be in that day that every prophet will be ashamed of his vision when he prophesies; they will not wear a robe of coarse hair to deceive. But he will say, ‘I am no prophet, I am a farmer; for a man taught me to keep cattle from my youth.’ And one will say to him, ‘What are these wounds between your arms?’ Then he will answer, ‘Those with which I was wounded in the house of my friends.’ (Zechariah 13:2-6)

The time of Christ and the gospel being proclaimed would be a time of truth confronting lies and false prophets. This may refer to the time that “inspired” prophets of God would cease receiving direct revelation from God (1 Corinthians 13:8-10), and would instead rely upon His living word (Hebrews 4:12).

Even if the false prophets tried to appear credible - Zechariah references dressing up like Elijah (1 Kings 19:13-19; 2 Kings 1:8) - the people were not to believe them (Deuteronomy 18:20-22).

John wrote that “grace and truth came through Jesus Christ” (John 1:17). He is the truth (John 14:6), and He came to bear witness to the truth (John 18:37). Those who are of the truth listen to Him; all who reject Him in favor of lies or false prophecies will be cut off. He is the only way to the Father.

A Day of Death.

“Awake, O sword, against My Shepherd, Against the Man who is My Companion,” Says the LORD of hosts. “Strike the Shepherd, And the sheep will be scattered; Then I will turn My hand against the little ones. And it shall come to pass in all the land,” Says the LORD, “That two-thirds in it shall be cut off and die, But one-third shall be left in it: I will bring the one-third through the fire, Will refine them as silver is refined, And test them as gold is tested. They will call on My name, And I will answer them. I will say, ‘This is My people’; And each one will say, ‘The LORD is my God.’ “ (Zechariah 13:7-9)

The sword was awakened against the Shepherd, the “Companion” of the LORD, and would strike the Shepherd, putting Him to death. Here, Jesus is referred to as being “the Man,” showing He is human (John 1:14; Philippians 2:5-10; 1 Timothy 3:16). But also, He is spoken of as being God’s “Companion” - referring to possessing a common nature (Jackson, The Prophets, 490). Jesus is also deity (John 8:58; 10:30).

Jesus quoted the passage about the sheep scattering before His arrest and death (Matthew 26:31). Clearly, we are still in the context of Jesus’ crucifixion and what comes after His death.

Zechariah also reveals that those who followed Jesus after His resurrection would be “brought through the fire” and refined (1 Peter 1:3-9). While there would be judgment brought upon those who rejected Him, those who followed Him would be the Lord’s people (1 Peter 2:4-10).

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