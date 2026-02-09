Image generated with ChatGPT

While the first five visions Zechariah had seen were mostly encouragement to the nation and leaders, there remained the problem of sin. Apparently, not everyone who returned from captivity was faithful to the LORD as they should have been.

Before the Lord could ultimately bless Israel, it would be necessary to deal with sins and sinners. Inasmuch as a Holy God cannot bear to look upon evil (Habakkuk 1:13), he cannot give total victory until the sin problem is resolved. (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Minor Prophets II, 356)

The LORD was not merely interested in the rebuilding of the temple structure. He was also focused on the cleansing of the people. Restoring the nation without their commitment to holy living would simply reproduce the same conditions that led to their exile in the first place (Jeremiah 7:8-15).

And so, Zechariah’s prophecies encourage the faithful while convicting the sinner. This is what biblical preaching accomplishes (2 Timothy 4:2).

The Vision of a Flying Scroll

Then I turned and raised my eyes, and saw there a flying scroll. And he said to me, “What do you see?” So I answered, “I see a flying scroll. Its length is twenty cubits and its width ten cubits.” Then he said to me, “This is the curse that goes out over the face of the whole earth: ‘Every thief shall be expelled,’ according to this side of the scroll; and, ‘Every perjurer shall be expelled,’ according to that side of it.” “I will send out the curse,” says the LORD of hosts; “It shall enter the house of the thief And the house of the one who swears falsely by My name. It shall remain in the midst of his house And consume it, with its timber and stones.” (Zechariah 5:1-4)

Zechariah sees a flying scroll in this sixth vision. This flying scroll was 20 cubits (about 30 feet) long and 10 cubits (about 15 feet) wide. Interestingly, this was the same size as the holy place in the Tabernacle (Exodus 26:15-25) and Solomon’s Porch on the front of the temple built by King Solomon (1 Kings 6:3). It’s possible that the size of this flying scroll was meant to point the people back to the Tabernacle and Temple, which showed God’s presence and reign in their midst (Exodus 40:34-38; 1 Kings 8:10-11). It also shows that God’s law and holiness are inseparable (Psalm 19:7-9).

The Hebrews used parchment and leather scrolls for writing; the writing was divided into columns and when completed the document was rolled round one or two sticks and kept in a case or jar. The Dead Sea Scrolls were of such material found packed in clay jars. (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Minor Prophets II, 357)

“Flying” indicates visibility and also the inevitability of this curse. It could not be ignored or outrun (Amos 9:1-4).

On this flying scroll, a curse was written, one on each side, that all could see and read. While the initial audience of this prophecy was the nation of Israel, this curse extended “over the face of the whole earth.” God’s righteous judgment upon sin is not limited to any one group or nation of people (Romans 1:18-3:23).

The “curse” reminds us of God’s covenant with His people: if they obeyed Him, they would be blessed (Deuteronomy 28:1-14), but if they refused to obey Hi,m they would be cursed (Deuteronomy 28:15-68).

One side of the scroll said, “Every thief shall be expelled,” and the other side said, “Every perjurer shall be expelled.” These two curses line up with two of the Ten Commandments, one on each of the stone tablets: “You shall not steal” (Exodus 20:15) and “You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain” (Exodus 20:7). These two commands are representative of the whole law; demonstrating a failure to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:36-40).

These two groups were “representatives of lawbreakers generally (James 2:11)” (Jackson, The Prophets, 475), but were also probably “mentioned because both were particularly widespread among the returned Jews” (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Minor Prophets II, 358). Sadly, these sins did not go away among the Jewish people (Malachi 3:5). In fact, Jesus addresses these same issues among the Jews over 400 years after Malachi (Matthew 23:14, 16-22).

This vision likely anticipates a cleansing mentioned later (Zechariah 13:1-2, 8). God would expose the wicked ones and remove them from the land (Zechariah 5:5-11). His judgment would enter even into the “houses” of these lawbreakers, remaining there until it was consumed.

This part of the vision identified a false sense of security that existed among some of the Jews who returned from captivity. They were not living faithfully, but apparently believed all was well because God had blessed them in returning home and in rebuilding the temple. But Zechariah reminds the people that sin is not merely an external issue; it’s a “structural problem” that goes all the way to the heart.

Just because we are experiencing the blessings of God does not necessarily mean everything is as it should be in our lives (Matthew 5:43-48). It may simply mean that God is being merciful and allowing us plenty of opportunities to make things right (2 Peter 3:1-9).

While the first vision in Zechariah 5 shows sin being identified and judged, the second vision in this chapter shows sin being removed and relocated away from God’s people. Conviction of sin comes before cleansing from sin (Acts 2:36-41).

The Vision of a Woman in a Basket

Then the angel who talked with me came out and said to me, “Lift your eyes now, and see what this is that goes forth.” So I asked, “What is it?” And he said, “It is a basket that is going forth.” He also said, “This is their resemblance throughout the earth: Here is a lead disc lifted up, and this is a woman sitting inside the basket”; then he said, “This is Wickedness!” And he thrust her down into the basket, and threw the lead cover over its mouth. Then I raised my eyes and looked, and there were two women, coming with the wind in their wings; for they had wings like the wings of a stork, and they lifted up the basket between earth and heaven. So I said to the angel who talked with me, “Where are they carrying the basket?” And he said to me, “To build a house for it in the land of Shinar; when it is ready, the basket will be set there on its base.” (Zechariah 5:5-11)

The “interpreting angel” instructed Zechariah to look up again, and Zechariah asked, “What is it?” The angel explained it was a basket, or a huge barrel, with a lid made out of lead. This represented “their iniquity in all the land” (ESV).

These baskets or barrels were often used in commerce. It had been a common thing among God’s people to use dishonest measures in their business practices (Amos 8:5) to take advantage of others (Micah 6:10-12). Once again, Malachi shows this sin had not disappeared from the lives of the Jews who returned from captivity.

Then, the lid was lifted, and a woman was sitting inside the basket, apparently trying to escape. The angel said, “This is Wickedness,” before forcing the woman back down inside the basket and shutting the lid. The lid suggests something that wickedness cannot open or force through. This likely points forward to what God has done through Christ to “overpower” sin (Romans 8:1-4; Colossians 2:13-15).

Wayne Jackson suggested that a woman was chosen to represent wickedness “due to the longtime practice of cult prostitution in Baal worship in Israel’s history (Isaiah 1:21; Hosea 2:5)” (Jackson, The Prophets, 475). Coffman believed the woman may have been “the figure of one of the popular female goddesses of the day,” such as “Ishtar or Ashteroth” (Coffman, Zechariah and Malachi, 82). Athaliah was referred to as “that wicked woman” for her worship of Baal (2 Chronicles 24:7).

Perhaps the sin of idolatry is primarily in mind here, perhaps it’s simply just “wickedness” in general. Either way, the picture of “wickedness” not being allowed to escape the basket points to God delivering His people from sin.

After this, Zechariah saw two women with wings, gliding on the wind like a stork in flight. An interesting detail here is that the stork was considered “unclean” to the Jews (Leviticus 11:19). Perhaps here we are reminded that God is sovereign to use even “unclean” agents to accomplish His will (Isaiah 10:5-7; Habakkuk 1:6). The two women picked up the basket and began carrying it away. Zechariah asked where they were taking it, and the angel responded, “To build a house for it in the land of Shinar,” and when the house was finished, the basket would be set there.

Shinar first appears in Genesis 10:10, and was the beginning of Nimrod’s kingdom, which eventually became known as “Babylon.” Shinar was one of the main places humans settled after Noah’s Flood and attempted to build “The Tower of Babel” (Genesis 11:2). Later on, Abraham rescued Lot from various kings, including the “king of Shinar” (Genesis 14:1, 9).

Shinar and Babylon represent a place of great wickedness and rebellion against God. It would be here that the “house of wickedness” would be built, and wickedness would dwell, sitting enthroned. Even in the book of Revelation, Babylon continues to be used as a symbol of wickedness and rebellion against God (Revelation 17).

The apostle Paul warned the church in Corinth about “the god of this world (2 Corinthians 4:4). John warned Christians to “come out” of “Babylon the great” (Revelation 18:1-5).

From these two visions, God’s people are reminded that:

God’s holiness demands the accountability of His people to be holy (1 Peter 1:13-16).

The privileges we enjoy in a covenant relationship with God do not cancel our responsibility to live according to that covenant (Romans 12:1-2).

