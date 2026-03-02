Image generated using ChatGPT.

Zechariah 8 includes the phrase “Thus says the LORD” ten times, as well as additional commands to listen to God’s word. It’s a chapter of encouragement and a reminder of God’s plan to bless His people.

This chapter also builds on God’s response to their question about fasting from Zechariah 7. While the previous chapter looked to the past, Zechariah 8 looks toward the future.

Do you need encouragement? Do you need a reminder of God’s blessings in your life? Are you anxious about what the future holds for you? Then listen to “Thus says the LORD.”

“I Will Dwell in Your Midst”

Again the word of the LORD of hosts came, saying, “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘I am zealous for Zion with great zeal; With great fervor I am zealous for her.’ “Thus says the LORD: ‘I will return to Zion, And dwell in the midst of Jerusalem. Jerusalem shall be called the City of Truth, The Mountain of the LORD of hosts, The Holy Mountain.’ “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘Old men and old women shall again sit In the streets of Jerusalem, Each one with his staff in his hand Because of great age. The streets of the city Shall be full of boys and girls Playing in its streets.’ “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘If it is marvelous in the eyes of the remnant of this people in these days, Will it also be marvelous in My eyes?’ Says the LORD hosts. “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘Behold, I will save My people from the land of the east And from the land of the west; I will bring them back, And they shall dwell in the midst of Jerusalem. They shall be My people And I will be their God, In truth and righteousness.’ (Zechariah 8:1-8)

The LORD of hosts declares His “great” and fervent “zeal” for Zion. This is a tremendous love that will not tolerate any rival (Exodus 20:1-6), but also will defend His love from anyone who dares to try and harm her. The LORD was not indifferent or unconcerned about the plight of His people, far from it! The LORD’s zeal is also connected directly to the coming Messiah and His kingdom (Isaiah 9:6-7).

He promised that He would return to Zion and dwell in their midst once again in Jerusalem. Because the LORD dwelled there, the city would be called “the City of Truth, the Mountain of the LORD of hosts, the Holy Mountain” (v. 3). When their forefathers rejected Him, He withdrew from them (Ezekiel 9:3; 10:4; 11:23). While this certainly looked forward to the completion of the temple by the Jewish people, it also looks forward to the time of the Messiah, the time of “God with us” (Matthew 1:23; John 1:14).

The LORD gives the Jewish people, who had endured terrible hardship, a picture of amazing comfort. Old men and women would again sit in the streets, enjoying their old age together, and watching the children play in the streets. For a people who had known war and hardship for many years, this is a beautiful promise of safety and peace, as well as widespread morality instead of immorality (Exodus 20:12; Deuteronomy 4:40). In previous times, the young and old were targeted and mistreated. But now, they will live in peace.

These promises must have sounded almost too good to be true to the ears of the Jewish people, but God reminds them, “Is anything too hard for the LORD?” (Genesis 18:14). When He promised something, He always kept His promises (John 11:40).

God promised to deliver (save) His people and bring them back from the lands to which they had been scattered (Isaiah 11:11-12). Remember, at this point, there has only been one return from captivity - there will be at least two more (with Ezra and Nehemiah). They would return to Jerusalem and be God’s people once again, with Him dwelling among them. This promise is made to the Jewish captives, but also likely looks forward to the “heavenly Jerusalem” under the reign of the Messiah (Hebrews 12:22; Galatians 4:26; Revelation 21:3).

“I Will Save You” (Zechariah 8:9-17)

“Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘Let your hands be strong, You who have been hearing in these days These words by the mouth of the prophets, Who spoke in the day the foundation was laid For the house of the LORD of hosts, That the temple might be built. For before these days There were no wages for man nor any hire for beast; There was no peace from the enemy for whoever went out or came in; For I set all men, everyone, against his neighbor. But now I will not treat the remnant of this people as in the former days,’ says the LORD of hosts. ‘For the seed shall be prosperous, The vine shall give its fruit, The ground shall give her increase, And the heavens shall give their dew—I will cause the remnant of this people To possess all these. And it shall come to pass That just as you were a curse among the nations, O house of Judah and house of Israel, So I will save you, and you shall be a blessing. Do not fear, Let your hands be strong.’ “For thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘Just as I determined to punish you When your fathers provoked Me to wrath,’ Says the LORD of hosts, ‘And I would not relent, So again in these days I am determined to do good To Jerusalem and to the house of Judah. Do not fear. These are the things you shall do: Speak each man the truth to his neighbor; Give judgment in your gates for truth, justice, and peace; Let none of you think evil in your heart against your neighbor; And do not love a false oath. For all these are things that I hate,’ Says the LORD.” (Zechariah 8:9-17)

The LORD encourages the nation to be strong (or courageous) and continue obeying His words through His prophets, specifically Haggai and Zechariah. Before they resumed obeying God, things weren’t going so well for them. Their economy was failing, and everyone was suffering (Haggai 1:6, 10-11; 2:15-19). They also lacked peaceful relations among themselves and with others.

But now that they were obeying the LORD in rebuilding the temple, He promised He would bless them (Haggai 2:9). Their former troubles and struggles would be no more. The economy would thrive (Leviticus 26:3-6), and they would be a blessing, and not a curse (Jeremiah 24:9), among the nations (Micah 5:7).

God comforts them by saying that just as He determined to punish their forefathers for their stubborn rebellion against Him, so now He was equally as determined to do good to them and bless them for their obedience to His word. He urges them not to be afraid, but to continue rebuilding the temple.

The call for faithfulness extended beyond rebuilding the temple, however. They also needed to live like God’s people. They needed to speak the truth and be just in their dealings with others. They did not need to plan evil against each other or make false statements about each other. The LORD warns the nation, “I hate these things” (Proverbs 6:16-19).

We would do well to remember that our faithfulness to God extends beyond the walls of our church buildings. Our interactions with our family, neighbors, co-workers, and on the ball field also reflect whether or not we are serving God faithfully (Ephesians 4:25-32; Colossians 3:8-10).

“You Shall Rejoice”

Then the word of the LORD of hosts came to me, saying, “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘The fast of the fourth month, The fast of the fifth, The fast of the seventh, And the fast of the tenth, Shall be joy and gladness and cheerful feasts For the house of Judah. Therefore love truth and peace.’ (Zechariah 8:18-19)

The question about fasting from Zechariah 7:1-3 is answered directly in these two verses. Instead of having times of mourning, God commanded them to make those days times of “joy and gladness and cheerful feasts.” Once restored, they were to celebrate God’s mercy and grace.

He further commands them to “love truth and peace.” This is the same thing the LORD emphasized to them in Zechariah 7:9-10. If they truly wanted God’s approval and blessing, then let them live as He desired.

“People Will Follow You to Me”

“Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘Peoples shall yet come, Inhabitants of many cities; The inhabitants of one city shall go to another, saying, “Let us continue to go and pray before the LORD, And seek the LORD of hosts. I myself will go also.” Yes, many peoples and strong nations Shall come to seek the LORD of hosts in Jerusalem, And to pray before the LORD.’ “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘In those days ten men from every language of the nations shall grasp the sleeve of a Jewish man, saying, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.” ‘ “ (Zechariah 8:20-23)

The LORD spoke of a time when the surrounding nations would also seek to worship and serve the LORD, based on the influence of the faithful people of God (Deuteronomy 4:1-8). “Today the world judges our God by our actions (Matthew 5:13-16)” (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Zechariah, 390). They would seek after the LORD because they saw how the LORD was with His people.

This reminds me of when Greeks came to Jerusalem and asked the apostles, “Sir, we wish to see Jesus” (John 12:20-21). We also see Jews from every nation gathered in Jerusalem in Acts 2. Through Jesus, the promised Seed of Abraham, all nations are blessed (Galatians 3:8).

