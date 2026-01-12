Photo by Ria on Unsplash

Before we return to our study of Ezra, we need to study the prophet Haggai’s contemporary: the prophet Zechariah.

While Haggai was probably an older man, Zechariah may have been a much younger man. Despite the probable decades between the ages of these two men, both proclaimed the same message, calling the nation to repent and return to Jerusalem to complete the temple.

Let’s consider a brief overview of Zechariah before diving into the first chapter.

A Brief Overview

The Ministry of Zechariah.

Zechariah’s name means “Jehovah hears” or “Jehovah remembers” (Strong’s). Zechariah’s name is likely a connection to the theme of this book, that “God will remember his people and preserve them from destruction” (Rick Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Zechariah, 293). He was probably a prophet and a priest (Nehemiah 12:1, 4, 16). He returned to Palestine from the captivity in the first return led by Zerubbabel in 536 B.C.

Zechariah prophesied to the Jews at the same time as Haggai. Zechariah was sent to prophesy to the nation two months after Haggai’s first prophecy, during October and November (520 B.C.), and one month after construction on the temple resumed. He continued prophesying for two years. “Zechariah may be thought of as a sequel to Haggai” (Homer Hailey, A Commentary on the Minor Prophets, 316).

Both of these prophets of God urged the Jewish people to resume rebuilding the temple after construction stopped for sixteen years (Ezra 5:1). However, “Zechariah focused more on the nation rebuilding its faith and moral fabric” (Wayne Jackson, The Prophets, 469). The prophet’s “insistences on these standards of behavior is one of his chief contributions to the history of his time” (John B. Taylor, The Minor Prophets, 72).

Characteristics of Zechariah.

There are several characteristics of Zechariah that make his prophecy unique among the other Minor Prophets (Homer Hailey, A Commentary on the Minor Prophets, 318-319).

Zechariah is the longest, most obscure Minor Prophet, and is one of the most difficult Old Testament books to interpret.

Zechariah is different from other Minor Prophets in these three ways: (1) The emphasis given to God communicating through visions, (2) The prominence of angels, and (3) The use of apocalyptic symbolism.

Zechariah presents the Messiah in many ways, such as “the Branch,” “King,” and “Shepherd,” and is the most influential Minor Prophet book of the Messianic picture in the New Testament.

In this book, the ultimate victory of God’s people “is dependent on divine cooperation and on the submission of the people to God’s divine will” (Homer Hailey, A Commentary on the Minor Prophets, 319).

Sections in Zechariah.

Jack P. Lewis divided Zechariah into two sections.

The first (Zechariah 1-8) is concerned with issues revolving around the rebuilding of the temple and restoration of the nation.

The second (Zechariah 9-14) announces the approach of “the Day of the Lord” and is full of apocalyptic language (Minor Prophets, 60-63).

There are several “pictures” used in Zechariah that are also used in John’s Revelation. It will aid in our interpretation of this book to remember that the second section of Zechariah deals primarily with the time of Christ, in which we now live.

Zechariah 1

Learn from your ancestors.

In the eighth month of the second year of Darius, the word of the LORD came to Zechariah the son of Berechiah, the son of Iddo the prophet, saying, “The LORD has been very angry with your fathers. Therefore say to them, ‘Thus says the LORD of hosts: “Return to Me,” says the LORD of hosts, “and I will return to you,” says the LORD of hosts. “Do not be like your fathers, to whom the former prophets preached, saying, ‘Thus says the LORD of hosts: “Turn now from your evil ways and your evil deeds.” ‘ But they did not hear nor heed Me,” says the LORD. “Your fathers, where are they? And the prophets, do they live forever? Yet surely My words and My statutes, Which I commanded My servants the prophets, Did they not overtake your fathers? “So they returned and said: ‘Just as the LORD of hosts determined to do to us, According to our ways and according to our deeds, So He has dealt with us.’ “ ‘ “ (Zechariah 1:1-6)

Zechariah receives the word of the LORD, and the message he is to proclaim to the nation is “The LORD has been very angry with your fathers.” He must command the people to return to the “LORD of hosts,” who will then return to His people.

For a people who had recently resumed building the temple in the face of outside threats (Ezra 4), they would have been concerned about protection. The walls of Jerusalem were still in ruins. If they returned to the Commander of Heaven’s Armies, He promises His heavenly forces would be deployed for their defense.

Their fathers were warned to turn back to the LORD from their “evil ways” and “evil deeds,” but they refused to listen to the prophets or obey the LORD (Isaiah 1:16-19; Jeremiah 4:1; Ezekiel 33:11). And what happened to them? The Jews were living amidst the rubble that testified daily to what happened when their ancestors rebelled against the LORD of hosts. The words and statutes of the LORD’s prophets “overtook” or “outlived” (NET) their rebellious ancestors.

Eventually, that rebellious generation confessed that the LORD did exactly what He said He would do because of their sinful ways and deeds. They went into captivity just as God warned them (2 Chronicles 36:14-16; Daniel 9:1-6).

The LORD of hosts doesn’t want this generation to have to learn their lesson “the hard way” like their forefathers. The LORD is calling them to learn from His word and their own history to avoid repeating the same sins of their ancestors.

A vision of a horseman.

On the twenty-fourth day of the eleventh month, which is the month Shebat, in the second year of Darius, the word of the LORD came to Zechariah the son of Berechiah, the son of Iddo the prophet: I saw by night, and behold, a man riding on a red horse, and it stood among the myrtle trees in the hollow; and behind him were horses: red, sorrel, and white. Then I said, “My lord, what are these?” So the angel who talked with me said to me, “I will show you what they are.” And the man who stood among the myrtle trees answered and said, “These are the ones whom the LORD has sent to walk to and fro throughout the earth.” So they answered the Angel of the LORD, who stood among the myrtle trees, and said, “We have walked to and fro throughout the earth, and behold, all the earth is resting quietly.” Then the Angel of the LORD answered and said, “O LORD of hosts, how long will You not have mercy on Jerusalem and on the cities of Judah, against which You were angry these seventy years?” And the LORD answered the angel who talked to me, with good and comforting words. So the angel who spoke with me said to me, “Proclaim, saying, ‘Thus says the LORD of hosts: “I am zealous for Jerusalem And for Zion with great zeal. I am exceedingly angry with the nations at ease; For I was a little angry, And they helped—but with evil intent.” ‘Therefore thus says the LORD: “I am returning to Jerusalem with mercy; My house shall be built in it,” says the LORD of hosts, “And a surveyor’s line shall be stretched out over Jerusalem.” ‘ “Again proclaim, saying, ‘Thus says the LORD of hosts: “My cities shall again spread out through prosperity; The LORD will again comfort Zion, And will again choose Jerusalem.” ‘ “ (Zechariah 1:7-17)

The first vision’s date, according to our calendar, was February 15, 519 B.C. Work on the temple had resumed five months earlier (Haggai 1:15). Haggai’s final prophecy had been given two months before this vision (Haggai 2:10). This vision is the first of eight that Zechariah will see in the same night.

In the vision, Zechariah sees a man riding a red horse. The man on the red horse comes to a stop among some myrtle trees in a “ravine” (NET) or “in the shade” (LSV). Behind him were other horses that were red, sorrel (speckled), and white.

At this point, Zechariah asks, “What are these, my lord?” The angel who spoke (“the interpreting angel” according to Billingsley) with Zechariah, who will be a recurring character in these visions, answers, “I’ll show you.”

The answer to Zechariah’s question comes from the man standing among the myrtle trees, which I assume means the man riding the red horse. He answers, “These are they whom the LORD has sent to patrol the earth” (ESV). So, we can think of these “horsemen” as the “LORD of hosts military patrol.”

The horsemen answer, “The Angel of the LORD,” who is standing among the myrtle trees, “We have patrolled the earth, and behold, all the earth remains at rest” (ESV).

There is some debate over whether or not the Angel of the LORD refers to the man on the red horse or not. I think it probably does refer to the man on the red horse, because both refer to someone standing among the myrtle trees, and we aren’t told of another individual standing in this location.

In some Bible translations (NKJV, LSV), you’ll notice “Angel” is capitalized in verse 11. This means the translators believed this was a reference to deity. If this is true, it could be a reference to the preincarnate eternal Word, who is later called Jesus (John 1:1-18). Some of the commentaries I consulted believed this; some did not.

After hearing of the “calm” on earth, the Angel of the LORD asks the LORD of hosts, “How long will you have no mercy on Jerusalem and the cities of Judah, against which you have been angry these seventy years?” (ESV). It’s like the patrol reports back, “All’s well,” and the Angel of the LORD interjects, “All’s not well! What about Jerusalem and Judah?”

The LORD speaks to the “interpreting angel” with “good and comforting words.” He said He was “zealous for Jerusalem and Zion.” He had not forgotten them or abandoned them. He cared for them deeply with an intense love.

He was also “greatly displeased” with the nations that were living comfortably, taking His grace for granted (NET). His displeasure with them had only grown over time, and it was their own doing.

And so, the LORD would return to Jerusalem with mercy. Specifically, His house would be built. The Jews had started to rebuild the temple, and God reassured them that they would finish His “house,” and the city would be rebuilt. The “surveyor’s line” over the whole city of Jerusalem is a picture of “city-wide construction.” Even the cities around Jerusalem in Judea would “again spread out through prosperity.” Once more, God would comfort Zion and choose Jerusalem.

This plan is accomplished in light of the sins of the nations. Because their sins were only getting worse, God was going to accomplish His plan (Ephesians 3:1-13).

But the LORD wasn’t finished offering comfort to the Jewish people.

A vision of horns and craftsmen.

Then I raised my eyes and looked, and there were four horns. And I said to the angel who talked with me, “What are these?” So he answered me, “These are the horns that have scattered Judah, Israel, and Jerusalem.” Then the LORD showed me four craftsmen. And I said, “What are these coming to do?” So he said, “These are the horns that scattered Judah, so that no one could lift up his head; but the craftsmen are coming to terrify them, to cast out the horns of the nations that lifted up their horn against the land of Judah to scatter it.” (Zechariah 1:18-21)

Next, Zechariah sees four horns, and he’s told these four horns are the nations that scattered Judah and Israel, as well as the people of Jerusalem. Horns in prophetic and apocalyptic literature usually are symbolic of “power” or “aggressive force” (Wayne Jackson, The Prophets, 471).

After being shown the “aggressive power” of the nations, Zechariah is shown four craftsmen or “blacksmiths” (NET). The forces of “rebuilding” and “restoration” would “terrify” and “cast out” those who used their power to scatter the Jewish people. This goes back to the opening message of Zechariah (1:1-6). If the nation would repent and return to the LORD of hosts, the armies of heaven would be deployed for their protection.

The Point

While we may be unsure about what some of the symbols in Zechariah’s vision represent, the meaning of this chapter seems to be pretty clear.

God’s people are presented with a choice: will we repent and turn to God, trusting in His power for restoration and salvation, or will we not? If we do, He’s powerful enough to “rebuild us.” He’s mighty enough to protect us.

We must trust His mercy and power, and act accordingly.

