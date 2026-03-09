Image generated using ChatGPT.

As we enter the final section of Zechariah (chapters 9-14), we are beginning what is one of the more difficult sections in all of Scripture. These chapters are full of prophetic language and cover a period from before the fall of the Persian Empire (330 B.C.) all the way to the arrival of the Messiah.

These chapters are also “the most quoted sections of the prophets in the narratives of the Gospels” (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Minor Prophets II, 392). Since these chapters feature heavily in the life of Jesus Christ, I think it is wise to base our interpretation of Zechariah 9-14 around the quotations of Jesus and New Testament writers. This will help us avoid speculation as much as possible.

God’s Judgment on Israel’s Enemies

The burden of the word of the LORD—Against the land of Hadrach, And Damascus its resting place (For the eyes of men And all the tribes of Israel Are on the LORD); Also against Hamath, which borders on it, And against Tyre and Sidon, though they are very wise. For Tyre built herself a tower, Heaped up silver like the dust, And gold like the mire of the streets. Behold, the LORD will cast her out; He will destroy her power in the sea, And she will be devoured by fire. Ashkelon shall see it and fear; Gaza also shall be very sorrowful; And Ekron, for He dried up her expectation. The king shall perish from Gaza, And Ashkelon shall not be inhabited. “A mixed race shall settle in Ashdod, And I will cut off the pride of the Philistines. I will take away the blood from his mouth, And the abominations from between his teeth. But he who remains, even he shall be for our God, And shall be like a leader in Judah, And Ekron like a Jebusite. I will camp around My house Because of the army, Because of him who passes by and him who returns. No more shall an oppressor pass through them, For now I have seen with My eyes. (Zechariah 9:1-8)

When the word “burden” is used in a context like this, it refers to a declaration of divine judgment (Isaiah 13:1; 15:1; 17:1; 19:1). He’s not saying God’s word is “burdensome,” but that God’s judgment is coming upon someone. He lists who the recipients of God’s judgment will be, and they are some of Israel’s oldest enemies.

God’s Judgment on Syria.

First up is Syria, identified by the regions of Hadrach, Damascus, and Hamath. Hamath was situated on Israel’s northern border (1 Kings 8:65), and Damascus was the chief city of the Syrians. Syria had often been an enemy of God’s people (1 Kings 20, 22; 2 Kings 6, 7, 8). The “burden of the word of the LORD” was the “resting” upon Syria.

Josephus and Arrian record that Syria was the first target of Alexander the Great when he entered the Palestine region on a mission to attack Egypt. He plundered the treasure that the Persians stored in Damascus (Arrian, The Campaigns of Alexander, 2.15.1-5).

God’s Judgment on Phoenicia.

Second was Phoenicia with its primary cities of Tyre and Sidon. The Phoenicians were famous seafaring people of the ancient world, and their fortifications made them a difficult people to conquer. But although they were strong and wealthy, God promised to destroy their power in the sea and devour them by fire. A similar pronouncement of judgment was given through Ezekiel (see chapters 26-28).

This prophecy was fulfilled when Alexander the Great conquered the island fortress of Tyre in seven months in the summer of 332 B.C. When Alexander arrived, the people of Tyre retreated to a small island about half a mile offshore. This fortress had proven to be able to protect them during previous attacks by other nations. But Alexander’s armies built a bridge of earth and rubble out to the island, and eventually captured it, and slaughtered many people (Arrian, The Campaigns of Alexander, 2.16.1 - 2.25.3).

God’s Judgment on the Philistines.

Finally, God’s judgment would be directed at the Philistine people. The cities of Ashkelon, Gaza, Ekron, and Ashdod were four of the Philistines’ chief cities.

Immediately after the capture of Tyre, Alexander the Great set his sights on Egypt. But before he could attack the Egyptians, the city of Gaza had to be dealt with. The Greek armies overcame the defenders of Gaza and enslaved the women and children. Alexander the Great resettled the cities with neighboring people friendly to his cause, using the former Philistine cities as strongholds for his military operations (Arrian, The Campaigns of Alexander, 2.25.4 - 2.26.7).

God Spares Jerusalem.

While God’s judgment would be poured out upon the nations surrounding the Jews, God promised to “camp around My house Because of the army, Because of him who passes by and him who returns” (v. 8). This likely references how God protected His people from being destroyed by Alexander the Great, as recorded by Josephus (Jewish Antiquities, Book 11.8.3-5).

While Alexander the Great was attacking Tyre, he sent a letter to the Jewish high priest requesting supplies and his support, rather than continuing to support the Persians. The high priest said he had pledged his support to the Persians and would not go back on his word. This made Alexander very angry.

Once he conquered Gaza, he set his sights on Jerusalem. The high priest was terrified, and made sacrifices and petitioned God. Josephus records that God appeared to him in a dream, telling him to be courageous and go out to meet Alexander. God promised to protect him.

Alexander was friendly upon arriving to meet with the high priest, and Josephus records that he offered sacrifices to God with the direction of the high priest, and was shown Daniel’s prophecies that the Greeks would destroy the Persians. He agreed to be friendly to the Jewish people and allow them to serve God according to their own laws.

God’s providential care for His covenant people (Zechariah 8:13, 15, 19) was again shown.

The King is Coming

“Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, Lowly and riding on a donkey, A colt, the foal of a donkey. I will cut off the chariot from Ephraim And the horse from Jerusalem; The battle bow shall be cut off. He shall speak peace to the nations; His dominion shall be ‘from sea to sea, And from the River to the ends of the earth.’ (Zechariah 9:9-10)

God’s people were told to “rejoice greatly” because of the one who is coming. This is not a reference to Alexander the Great, but to a very different King.

This King would be “just” and bring salvation, rather than violently attacking those who got in his way and selling multitudes into slavery (like Alexander the Great). This King would be humble (Isaiah 53), in contrast to the arrogance of Alexander the Great, who fancied himself a god.

This “King” refers to no one other than Jesus Christ. All four gospel writers refer to Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem (Matthew 21:5-11; Mark 11:1-9; Luke 9:29-38; John 12:13-19), and Matthew and John specifically point back to this passage in Zechariah. There is no question: the long-awaited King and Deliverer is Jesus of Nazareth!

His kingdom would be a united kingdom and would be a kingdom of peace (Isaiah 9:6). It would be a kingdom opened to all peoples around the world (Ephesians 2:13).

God Will Save His People

“As for you also, Because of the blood of your covenant, I will set your prisoners free from the waterless pit. Return to the stronghold, You prisoners of hope. Even today I declare That I will restore double to you. For I have bent Judah, My bow, Fitted the bow with Ephraim, And raised up your sons, O Zion, Against your sons, O Greece, And made you like the sword of a mighty man.” Then the LORD will be seen over them, And His arrow will go forth like lightning. The Lord GOD will blow the trumpet, And go with whirlwinds from the south. The LORD of hosts will defend them; They shall devour and subdue with slingstones. They shall drink and roar as if with wine; They shall be filled with blood like basins, Like the corners of the altar. The LORD their God will save them in that day, As the flock of His people. For they shall be like the jewels of a crown, Lifted like a banner over His land— For how great is its goodness And how great its beauty! Grain shall make the young men thrive, And new wine the young women. (Zechariah 9:11-17)

Because of the covenant God made with the children of Israel at Mt. Sinai (Exodus 24:4-8), the LORD promised to bring the Jews still in exile home. They had been in the “pit” (like Joseph and Jeremiah), but God would lift them up and bring them into the “stronghold.”

The remainder of the chapter likely points forward to the Maccabean Age (from 198 to 165 B.C.), when the Jews were victorious against Antiochus Epiphanes and the Greeks (Daniel 11:32; 8:9-14). Difficult days were ahead for the Jewish people before the Messiah would come, but God promised to raise them up and make them mighty against the sons of Greece.

God would not only fight for them; He would also protect them. They would be victorious through the LORD’s protection and goodness.

God would spare the Jewish people during Alexander the Great’s rampage, as well as during the tumultuous times after his death, when the Greek empire was divided and often fought amongst themselves. He would do this because of His covenant with them - because of the Messiah He had promised to bring into the world.

Share

Previous Posts in the Return from Exile Series