Zechariah 2 is the third of eight visions the prophet Zechariah saw.

After urging God’s people to repent and return to Him, trusting in His mercy and power, Zechariah continues to describe God’s great blessings and promises for His people. He also offers a warning to those who still “sat on the fence.”

The Blessings of God

Then I raised my eyes and looked, and behold, a man with a measuring line in his hand. So I said, “Where are you going?” And he said to me, “To measure Jerusalem, to see what is its width and what is its length.” And there was the angel who talked with me, going out; and another angel was coming out to meet him, who said to him, “Run, speak to this young man, saying: ‘Jerusalem shall be inhabited as towns without walls, because of the multitude of men and livestock in it. For I,’ says the LORD, ‘will be a wall of fire all around her, and I will be the glory in her midst.’ “ (Zechariah 2:1-5)

The “surveyor’s line” stretched out over Jerusalem was connected to God returning in mercy to Jerusalem in the temple and city being rebuilt (Zechariah 1:16-17).

The “interpreting angel” was told by another angel to tell “this young man” that the population of Jerusalem would be so abundant that no walls could hold them. Perhaps the “young man” refers to Zechariah, or maybe it refers to the man with the measuring line. Either way, the people of Jerusalem need not worry, for the LORD Himself would be “a wall of fire all around her,” and He would be “the glory in her midst.”

What God was going to do would not merely “survive” but thrive. Abundant growth is promised, such that no walls of any city could contain it. But without walls, wouldn’t enemies just be able to walk in their midst and conquer or corrupt them? That’s where God’s promise to be with them and protect them is so meaningful. Just as Jesus promised His disciples He would always be with them (Matthew 28:18-20), so the LORD promises the same thing here.

“This is a great spiritual truth which the builders of Jerusalem took to heart, but the pressing need for protection against outside interference eventually led Nehemiah to fortify Jerusalem in c. 444 B.C. Perhaps it is no accident that the period of Ezra-Nehemiah moulded Judaism into a religion of exclusiveness from which it has never been released. Walls can imprison those within, as well as keeping others out.” (John B. Taylor, The Minor Prophets, 73-74)

Sometimes the church is so afraid of the world getting into the church that we fail to get out into the world (Mark 16:15). So we “wall up” ourselves from the world, supposedly protecting ourselves from the corruption outside.

But would we abandon the world around us to be lost for all eternity? Do we refuse to take the gospel of Jesus to the lost and dying world around us? And if we do so, why would we expect to be saved if we don’t even love our neighbor as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-40)?

God’s promise to His people is that they will grow and be protected by Him with Him in their midst - even in the midst of their enemies (Revelation 1:12-13, 20).

A Warning from God

“Up, up! Flee from the land of the north,” says the LORD; “for I have spread you abroad like the four winds of heaven,” says the LORD. “Up, Zion! Escape, you who dwell with the daughter of Babylon.” For thus says the LORD of hosts: “He sent Me after glory, to the nations which plunder you; for he who touches you touches the apple of His eye. For surely I will shake My hand against them, and they shall become spoil for their servants. Then you will know that the LORD of hosts has sent Me. (Zechariah 2:6-9)

The Jews still living in Babylon (Jeremiah 29:5) – the land of captivity - are warned to “flee.” While they had been scattered to a foreign land because of their sin, now they are commanded to return. The warning is similar to one given in Revelation 18:4.

They needed to “flee” because God was coming after His “glory” upon the nations that “plundered” the Jews. The harm they had done to God’s people had been seen by God, and now His justice would come upon those nations. The shaking of God’s hand refers to punishment and destruction on a nation or peoples (Job 31:21; Isaiah 11:15; 19:16). The former servants of these nations would become the ones who “spoiled” them.

Some were slow to leave the land of their captivity behind. We find the same thing playing out in the lives of these people’s ancestors when they kept wanting to go back to Egypt after the Lord brought them out by the hand of Moses (Numbers 14:1-4). We also see the same thing play out in the lives of Christians today.

While God promises to protect His people, He also calls them to leave the world behind. We must live in this world, among the people of this world (1 Corinthians 5:9-13). We must take the word of God with us wherever we go in this world (Acts 8:4). But, as Christians, we must no longer live like the rest of the world (Ephesians 4:17-32; 1 Peter 1:13-16).

God calls His people to be separate from the world, but not isolated from the world (Matthew 5:13-16), so that God may receive the glory and we “might by all means save some” (1 Corinthians 9:19-22).

A Promise from God

“Sing and rejoice, O daughter of Zion! For behold, I am coming and I will dwell in your midst,” says the LORD. “Many nations shall be joined to the LORD in that day, and they shall become My people. And I will dwell in your midst. Then you will know that the LORD of hosts has sent Me to you. And the LORD will take possession of Judah as His inheritance in the Holy Land, and will again choose Jerusalem. Be silent, all flesh, before the LORD, for He is aroused from His holy habitation!” (Zechariah 2:10-13)

The LORD calls for His people to “sing and rejoice.” The promise that He was coming to dwell in their midst was a cause for celebration and praise. The Lord goes on to say that when He dwells in their midst, many nations would be joined to the Lord and become His people. The fulfilment of this prophecy would be one of the evidences that the LORD had sent Zechariah. The one time in Scripture where the “Holy Land” refers to Palestine is here, and it’s when the LORD Himself would dwell in the midst of His people. Where the LORD is, the ground is holy (Exodus 3:1-6).

Zechariah is telling the people that the LORD was not yet done with the Jewish nation or with Jerusalem. He pictured the LORD as “getting up” from His holy dwelling place. The LORD was about to take action for His glory and the benefit of His people. “Silence” before the LORD points both to the worship of God’s people (Habakkuk 2:20) and His judgment brought upon His enemies (Revelation 18:21-24).

The fulfilment of this prophecy is found in Jesus Christ – God in the flesh who dwelt among us (John 1:14). Jesus Himself spoke of the time when people from other nations would become His people (John 10:14-16). It is through Him that many nations have been joined to the Lord and become His people (Ephesians 2:11-22; 1 Peter 2:9-10). This is the “mystery” Paul said has been revealed (Ephesians 3:1-6). Through Jesus Christ (the Messiah) people from all nations are gathered into the heavenly Zion – the church (Isaiah 2:2-4; Hebrews 12:22-24).

Share

Previous Posts in the Return from Exile Series