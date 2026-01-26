This chapter is a shift from what God has been showing Zechariah about the city of Jerusalem and the temple.

To this point in Zechariah, little has been said about the Jewish people’s sin, although we know the LORD was very angry with their ancestors (Zechariah 1:2) and called the nation to return to Him (Zechariah 1:3). They were guilty of sin and had received the bitter consequences of it (Ezekiel 22), but how could they be cleansed or forgiven of their sin? How could a sin-stained people build the temple and approach the holy LORD God?

Their time of suffering in captivity had not atoned for the sin of the nation.

Zechariah’s fourth vision answers how God plans to restore a sinful people to Himself while remaining consistent with His holiness, justice, and righteousness.

The LORD Rebukes Satan

Then he showed me Joshua the high priest standing before the Angel of the LORD, and Satan standing at his right hand to oppose him. And the LORD said to Satan, “The LORD rebuke you, Satan! The LORD who has chosen Jerusalem rebuke you! Is this not a brand plucked from the fire?” (Zechariah 3:1-2)

We have five individuals present in this vision.

First, Joshua the high priest . The current high priest for the Jews is “Jeshua” - yah-shoo’-ah in Hebrew (Ezra 5:1-2). This is a very similar name, but is slightly different in Hebrew from “Joshua” (yeh-ho-shoo’-ah). “Joshua” is the Hebrew equivalent of the Greek name “Jesus” (Matthew 1:21).

Second, the Angel of the LORD . An “angel” is essentially a “messenger” or someone who is “dispatched.” In this scene, the “Angel of the LORD” is the “spokesman” of the LORD, representing the LORD God.

Third is Satan . This is the devil (John 8:44), our enemy (1 Peter 5:8), tempter (Genesis 3), and accuser (Revelation 12:9-10).

Fourth is the prophet Zechariah . Since Zechariah is being shown this vision, he’s clearly present.

Finally, the fifth individual present is probably the angel who talked with Zechariah. While some think the “he” who showed this vision to Zechariah was the LORD – and that’s certainly possible – I think it’s more likely that the “he” refers to the “interpreting angel” who has been alongside Zechariah during all these visions (Zechariah 1:14, 19; 2:3).

We see Joshua the high priest standing before the Angel of the LORD, as well as Satan. Satan is there to “oppose” (attack, accuse) him – meaning Joshua the high priest. The high priest stands for the whole priesthood, and the priesthood represented the Jewish people.

“The important thing to note in Zechariah 3 is not who Joshua was as an individual but the position he held as high priest. He stood as the designated representative of the whole nation of Israel. This is the emphasis around which this vision is unfolded.” (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Zechariah, 339-340)

The LORD comes to Joshua, and by extension, the entire nation’s defense, by rebuking Satan. He reminded Satan that He had chosen Israel and Jerusalem (Deuteronomy 7:7-8) as a “brand plucked from the fire.” This phrase probably points to what is recorded in Amos 4:11, where Israel is also referred to as “a firebrand plucked from the burning.” It shows how God showed His grace by pulling His people out of the suffering they were facing, or could have faced.

The fact that the LORD had preserved the Jewish people when He could have allowed them to be destroyed in the fire indicated He had a purpose for them. Who was Satan to attack them? If Satan had his way, “he would overthrow the throne of grace, leaving Jehovah as a God of judgment and condemnation only” (Hailey, A Commentary on the Minor Prophets, 333).

The LORD Removes Joshua’s Sin

Now Joshua was clothed with filthy garments, and was standing before the Angel. Then He answered and spoke to those who stood before Him, saying, “Take away the filthy garments from him.” And to him He said, “See, I have removed your iniquity from you, and I will clothe you with rich robes.” And I said, “Let them put a clean turban on his head.” So they put a clean turban on his head, and they put the clothes on him. And the Angel of the LORD stood by. (Zechariah 3:3-5)

Here, we discover the likely reason for Satan’s accusations against Joshua and the entire nation. Joshua being “clothed with filthy garments” speaks to the sinfulness of the priesthood, as well as the nation.

The priesthood failed to distinguish between the holy and common; the clean and the unclean (Ezekiel 22:26).

They were partly responsible for the people’s ignorance of God’s word (Hosea 4:6).

They used the nation’s sin (which resulted from their ignorance of God’s word) to increase their own prosperity (Hosea 4:7-8).

They were motivated by money (Micah 3:11).

These were the “tip of the iceberg” of the priesthood’s sins, not to mention what the people had done. Joshua’s “filthy garments” represent the sins of the priesthood and the nation (Isaiah 64:6). The Hebrew word translated as “filthy” is much stronger than what our English word conveys.

It means dirty, foul-odored, and excrement-covered (Deuteronomy 23:13-14; Isaiah 36:12). Not only was he vilely dirty but offensively smelly. (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Zechariah, 340)

The high priest was supposed to clothe himself with “holy garments” when he came before God (Leviticus 16:4). Here, he is standing before God in something about as far removed from what he should have been wearing as possible.

But God says, “Take away his filthy garments.”

Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate what this statement means because the Scripture tells us. It means God removed the iniquity from Joshua and then clothed him in “rich robes.” Certainly, this points forward to the cleansing of sins that would be accomplished through the Christ, the one who never sinned (2 Corinthians 5:21; 1 Peter 2:24). This would be the time of God’s “new covenant” (Jeremiah 31:31-34; Hebrews 8:7-13) when Jesus Christ would serve as God’s “High Priest” (Hebrews 8:1) who would offer His own blood to cleanse us (Hebrews 9:11-15).

At this point, Zechariah interjects, “Let them put a clean turban on his head.” This likely refers to the “headdress” the high priest was to wear (Exodus 28:36-38). On that turban was a plate of pure gold that read “Holiness to the LORD.”

The high priest – the representative of all the people – was “clean.” By extension, the people he represented were also “clean.”

The LORD Makes a Promise to Joshua

Then the Angel of the LORD admonished Joshua, saying, “Thus says the LORD of hosts: ‘If you will walk in My ways, And if you will keep My command, Then you shall also judge My house, And likewise have charge of My courts; I will give you places to walk Among these who stand here. ‘Hear, O Joshua, the high priest, You and your companions who sit before you, For they are a wondrous sign; For behold, I am bringing forth My Servant the BRANCH. For behold, the stone That I have laid before Joshua: Upon the stone are seven eyes. Behold, I will engrave its inscription,’ Says the LORD of hosts, ‘And I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day. In that day,’ says the LORD of hosts, ‘Everyone will invite his neighbor Under his vine and under his fig tree.’ “ (Zechariah 3:6-10)

Joshua is commanded by the LORD of hosts to 1) walk in His ways, and 2) keep His commands. This would also include “judging God’s house” (a reference to his continued service in the temple) and having “charge of God’s courts” (probably a reference to guarding the temple from corruption). If he would do these things, he would be given continued access to God and His presence.

After the LORD gives this command to Joshua, He turns His attention to the future and what He planned to do through His “Servant.” This would be a “wondrous” thing.

The LORD’s Servant is the “BRANCH.” Both the term “Servant” (Isaiah 52:13) and “Branch” (Isaiah 4:2; 11:1-10; Jeremiah 23:5; 33:15) are ways God referred to the Messiah. The Messiah (Christ) would be both a descendant of David (2 Samuel 7:12-16) and the Servant of God.

Some believe the stone refers to the Christ (Zechariah 4:7; Psalm 118:22; Isaiah 28:16), while others believe it refers to the kingdom of God (Daniel 2:44-45).

“Eyes” usually refer to “watchfulness,” and “seven” is a number that stands for “perfection” or “complete.” God’s all-seeing, watchful eye (Zechariah 4:10) is on His loving plan to bring His Servant into the world to build His kingdom – it would come to pass.

This would be the time when the iniquity would be removed in one day – in a single moment. I don’t see how this can refer to anything other than Jesus’ death on the cross (Hebrews 9:24-10:4).

The “vine” and “fig tree” are symbolic of prosperity and security – blessings provided by God to His people. Peace would be the result of what God would accomplish by His “Servant,” the “Branch.”

Share

Previous Posts in the Return from Exile Series