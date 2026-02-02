Image generated in ChatGPT.

While Zechariah 3 focused on Joshua the high priest, Zechariah 4 focuses on the other major leader of the Jewish people: Zerubbabel.

God’s leaders often need encouragement to continue serving Him in leading His people forward in doing His will. This chapter provides Zerubbabel with the encouragement he needed.

What Zechariah Saw

Now the angel who talked with me came back and wakened me, as a man who is wakened out of his sleep. And he said to me, “What do you see?” So I said, “I am looking, and there is a lampstand of solid gold with a bowl on top of it, and on the stand seven lamps with seven pipes to the seven lamps. Two olive trees are by it, one at the right of the bowl and the other at its left.” (Zechariah 4:1-3)

For whatever reason, Zechariah had to be roused to see this vision. He said it was like he had been awakened out of his sleep. The angel who spoke with Zechariah, the “interpreting angel,” asked the prophet, “What do you see?”

Zechariah described a lampstand of solid gold with a bowl on top. On the lampstand were seven lamps with seven pipes leading to the seven lamps. Next to the lampstand were two olive trees, one on the right and the other on the left.

While lampstands had been in the tabernacle (Exodus 25:31-40; 37:17-24) and in the temple built by Solomon (1 Kings 7:49; Jeremiah 52:19), the one Zechariah saw was different in three ways.

This lampstand had a bowl on top.

This lampstand fed oil to the lamps through the arms.

The oil was continually provided through the two olive trees (v. 12).

Olive trees were symbols of stability and God’s blessing (Psalm 52:8). The oil was used in food (Deuteronomy 8:8), burned to provide light (Exodus 27:20), applied as medicine (Isaiah 1:6), and used in various offerings for worship (Leviticus 2:1-2). Olive oil was also used for anointing priests (Exodus 29:7), kings (1 Samuel 16:13), and prophets (1 Kings 19:16).

Every aspect of the Jewish people’s lives was connected to olive trees.

In this vision, Zechariah sees a golden lampstand with seven lamps that do not need to have the oil (the fuel source) replenished because it is being constantly supplied by the two olive trees next to it.

Accomplished by the LORD’s Spirit

So I answered and spoke to the angel who talked with me, saying, “What are these, my lord?” Then the angel who talked with me answered and said to me, “Do you not know what these are?” And I said, “No, my lord.” So he answered and said to me: “This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ Says the LORD of hosts. ‘Who are you, O great mountain? Before Zerubbabel you shall become a plain! And he shall bring forth the capstone With shouts of “Grace, grace to it!” ‘ “ (Zechariah 4:4-7)

Zechariah asks the angel, “What are these, my lord?” The prophet wants to know what these things mean. The angel responds, “You don’t know?” Zechariah admits he is ignorant of the meaning of this vision. Also, he had never seen anything quite like this before. Even if he had been familiar with the lampstands from the temple, this golden lampstand was different.

The angel responds by saying the vision is meant as a message from the LORD to Zerubbabel. The message is, “Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit.” Success would not come by man’s strength or wisdom, but by the Spirit of the LORD.

It is a message to the despairing Zerubbabel. No doubt as he viewed the task before him of rebuilding the temple and the temper and weakness of the people, he had become discouraged. A word of assurance from Jehovah would be his greatest need. (Hailey, A Commentary on the Minor Prophets, 339)

Success for the Lord’s leaders and people does not depend upon their combined strength or intellect. We don’t need the deepest pockets or the biggest buildings. We don’t require an elite education or savvy “business sense.” All that is necessary for the success of God’s people is God Himself, and for His people to submit to His will and serve Him faithfully.

The “great mountain” likely symbolized the obstacles that stood in the way of the Jewish people rebuilding the temple. These obstacles included threats from both outside and inside. Not only were the people of the land opposing the temple rebuilding (Ezra 4), but the discouragement of many Jewish people over the “less impressive” foundation of this new temple (Ezra 3:12-13; Haggai 2:1-3) all contributed to a “mountain” in front of Zerubbabel.

But the LORD says that the mountain would become a “plain.” The mountain would be flattened, the obstacles would be removed (Matthew 17:20). And when the “capstone,” or the final stone, was placed on top of the temple, the people would praise the grace of God.

While God’s grace is present throughout the rebuilding of the temple, even during the difficult times, it’s always easiest to see when we see the finished work. By faith, we look ahead to what will be, knowing that it will be just as the LORD promised (Hebrews 11:1). Zerubbabel would need to look forward with faith to the temple's completion, trusting in God’s promise.

Zerubbabel Will Finish the Temple

Moreover the word of the LORD came to me, saying: “The hands of Zerubbabel Have laid the foundation of this temple; His hands shall also finish it. Then you will know That the LORD of hosts has sent Me to you. For who has despised the day of small things? For these seven rejoice to see The plumb line in the hand of Zerubbabel. They are the eyes of the LORD, Which scan to and fro throughout the whole earth.” (Zechariah 4:8-10)

The temple foundation was completed sixteen years before Zechariah’s prophecy (Ezra 3:8-11). How many times during those sixteen years did Zerubbabel pass by the temple foundation and wonder if he would ever see the finished project? How many times do you think people thought they might need “new leadership” to finish what they started?

But the LORD promises Zerubbabel, “You started this, and you will finish it.” When the temple was completed under the leadership of Zerubbabel, people would know that the LORD’s word was true and that He had been with them.

The LORD challenges the people, “Who dares make light of small beginnings?” (v. 10, NET). The Jewish people were a people of “small beginnings” (Deuteronomy 7:6-8). Throughout Scripture, God repeatedly used a small number – sometimes just one – to accomplish His purpose.

The “seven…eyes of the LORD” likely refers to the same eyes mentioned in Zechariah 3:9 (see also Revelation 1:4). They “symbolize the perfection of God’s watch over His purpose and the carrying out of His plan (cf. 2 Chron. 16:9; Prov. 15:3)” (Hailey, A Commentary on the Minor Prophets, 341). While some were despising the “small beginnings” of this new temple, God’s all-seeing gaze was observing His people’s obedience with joy. Who would dare despise what God praised?

Sometimes beginning a new work or resuming an old work in the church is met with criticism, complaints, or complacency. You may hear statements like, “That will never work,” “We’ve tried that before,” “We’ve never done it that way before,” or “Now is not a good time.” If the work is according to God’s word and will, why would we “despise the day of small beginnings?”

Listening to wise advice and making adequate preparation and planning is a good thing, but there comes a time when the critics, complainers, and the lazy must be told to get on board with the work or get out of the way. Otherwise, the LORD is very good at removing people who stubbornly stand in the way of His will being done – such as what He did to the children of Israel who complained and refused to enter the Promised Land (Numbers 14:1-35).

By the LORD’s Spirit, Zerubbabel would finish the temple, and all obstacles would be removed. That is both a comforting and humbling thought for us as God’s people.

The Two Anointed Ones

Then I answered and said to him, “What are these two olive trees—at the right of the lampstand and at its left?” And I further answered and said to him, “What are these two olive branches that drip into the receptacles of the two gold pipes from which the golden oil drains?” Then he answered me and said, “Do you not know what these are?” And I said, “No, my lord.” So he said, “These are the two anointed ones, who stand beside the Lord of the whole earth.” (Zechariah 4:11-14)

Zechariah has one more thing he’s not sure about, and it’s the two olive trees. He’s unsure what they represent in the vision. From the angel’s response – “Do you not know what these are?” – it seems the angel thought Zechariah should have known (v. 5).

He’s told that the two olive trees that supplied oil to the lampstand were “two anointed ones, who stand beside the Lord of the whole earth.” Some translations refer to these as “two sons of the oil” (LSV, BBE).

These two frequently are interpreted as referring to Joshua and Zerubbabel. By others, however, these are supposed to typify the two major biblical covenants, the law of Moses and the New Testament covenant, which, for thousands of years, have provided light as divine revelations from the Almighty.” (Jackson, The Prophets, 475)

Joshua, as the high priest, and Zerubbabel, as the civil leader, were both in positions of authority which God “anointed” (Leviticus 8; 1 Samuel 10:1; 16:13).

In Revelation 11:4 the two witnesses who are said to be “the two olive trees, and the two lamp stands standing before the God of the earth,” represent the believers, the church. They are the anointed ones in the new dispensation. Christians are spiritual priests and kings (1 Pet. 2:5-9; Rev. 5:10; 20:4-5). (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Minor Prophets II, 355)

This vision is a message of encouragement to the leaders of the nation, especially to Zerubbabel. When God’s leaders lead His people according to His will, He rejoices and is pleased.

