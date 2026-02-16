Image generated using ChatGPT.

This chapter includes the eighth and final vision of Zechariah that occurred on the same night (Zechariah 1:7).

There is also a powerful prophecy of the coming Messiah given at the close of the chapter that takes two roles usually fulfilled by two people and combines those two roles in one person.

A Vision of Four Chariots

Then I turned and raised my eyes and looked, and behold, four chariots were coming from between two mountains, and the mountains were mountains of bronze. With the first chariot were red horses, with the second chariot black horses, with the third chariot white horses, and with the fourth chariot dappled horses—strong steeds. (Zechariah 6:1-3)

The vision of four chariots is the eighth and final vision Zechariah saw. He sees four chariots pulled by horses of various colors coming from between two bronze mountains.

In Zechariah's second vision, he saw four horns and four blacksmiths (Zechariah 1:18). The number four can symbolize “totality, and four chariots (a chariot being a powerful instrument of war) would represent the fullness of God’s judgment (Psalm 46:8-10).

The two bronze or brass mountains represent strength and endurance (Psalm 107:15-16). Mountains can also represent governments in Scripture (Zechariah 4:5-7). Likely, these two mountains represent the enduring power and government of God. The chariots coming out of these two mountains mean that God is sending His power for judgment. This would be a great comfort for God’s people.

The colors of the horses pulling the chariots also seem to be an important symbol in this vision (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: The Book of Zechariah, 366).

Red : Often symbolizes war and bloodshed (2 Kings 3:22; Nehemiah 2:3; Revelation 6:4).

Black : Often a symbol of destruction, sorrow, and mourning (Isaiah 50:3; Jeremiah 4:28; Ezekiel 31:15).

White : In the context of war, this symbolizes victory and celebration (Eclesiastes 9:8; Revelation 19:11).

Dappled, Speckled, or Ash-Colored: Uncertain meaning, as the only other time this word is used is in Genesis 10:10, 12, with no clear symbolism used there. Perhaps the “ash-color” points to the destruction that often accompanies war.

All these colors together symbolize war-like conditions. God is “going to war” to accomplish His will for the benefit of His people.

Then I answered and said to the angel who talked with me, “What are these, my lord?” And the angel answered and said to me, “These are four spirits of heaven, who go out from their station before the Lord of all the earth. The one with the black horses is going to the north country, the white are going after them, and the dappled are going toward the south country.” Then the strong steeds went out, eager to go, that they might walk to and fro throughout the earth. And He said, “Go, walk to and fro throughout the earth.” So they walked to and fro throughout the earth. And He called to me, and spoke to me, saying, “See, those who go toward the north country have given rest to My Spirit in the north country.” (Zechariah 6:4-8)

Zechariah asks for an explanation, and the angel replies that these are “four spirits” or “winds” of heaven. In Zechariah 4:5-7, we noticed that God would rebuild the temple by His Spirit. This represents the great power of God in accomplishing judgment.

The black horses (destruction), followed by the white horses (victory), were headed off for the north country, which is likely a reference to the land of Babylon and the Medes and Persians.

The “south country” is probably referring to Egypt, which was the other major enemy of the Jewish people at times (Isaiah 30:6). They, too, would experience the judgment of God.

The final message is that God’s spirit is quieted or rested on the North Country…Have quieted has reference to the affirmation of faith that the power of God is active and present in the very center of the world-power in the north. (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: The Book of Zechariah, 368)

Although the Jewish people were filled with fear because of the enemies that surrounded them, God is reassuring them that He is in control, and they will be successful in doing His will.

The Promise of the BRANCH

Then the word of the LORD came to me, saying: “Receive the gift from the captives—from Heldai, Tobijah, and Jedaiah, who have come from Babylon—and go the same day and enter the house of Josiah the son of Zephaniah. Take the silver and gold, make an elaborate crown, and set it on the head of Joshua the son of Jehozadak, the high priest. Then speak to him, saying, ‘Thus says the LORD of hosts, saying: “Behold, the Man whose name is the BRANCH! From His place He shall branch out, And He shall build the temple of the LORD; Yes, He shall build the temple of the LORD. He shall bear the glory, And shall sit and rule on His throne; So He shall be a priest on His throne, And the counsel of peace shall be between them both.” ‘ (Zechariah 6:9-13)

This isn’t a vision, but simply “the word of the LORD” comes to the prophet. Zechariah was to accept a contribution from three men recently returned from Babylonian exile: Heldai, Tobijah, and Jedaiah. These men appear to have been staying in the house of Josiah, the son of Zephaniah.

Zechariah is commanded to make an elaborate crown out of silver and gold and place it on the head of Joshua the high priest.

Speaking to Joshua the high priest, Zechariah is to say, “Thus says the LORD of hosts, saying: ‘Behold, the Man whose name is the BRANCH!’” The “BRANCH” is a common figure used in Scripture for the coming Messiah. It points to a royal lineage (Zechariah 3:8; Isaiah 4:2; 11:1; Jeremiah 23:5; 33:15).

From His “place” - probably a reference to His “territory” or “land” - the BRANCH would “branch out” or “grow” (Isaiah 53:2) and build the temple of the LORD. While the current temple building project would be completed (Ezra 5:1-2), that’s not the primary temple under consideration here. This is speaking of the “temple” the Messiah would build, which refers to His body; His church (John 2:19-22; Ephesians 1:22-23; 2:19-22; 1 Corinthians 3:16; 1 Peter 2:5).

The “BRANCH” would “bear the glory” (Luke 24:26) and be both priest and king. The writer of Hebrews described Jesus as being the antitype of Melchizedek, as both a priest and king at the same time (Psalm 110:4; Hebrews 5:6, 10; 8:1-2), bringing peace (Isaiah 9:6-7; Micah 5:2, 5).

“Now the elaborate crown shall be for a memorial in the temple of the LORD for Helem, Tobijah, Jedaiah, and Hen the son of Zephaniah. Even those from afar shall come and build the temple of the LORD. Then you shall know that the LORD of hosts has sent Me to you. And this shall come to pass if you diligently obey the voice of the LORD your God.” (Zechariah 6:14-15)

The LORD commanded the crown to be kept as a memorial in the temple. People from “afar” would come and build the temple of the LORD, likely a prophecy to the gathering of people from many nations into the church (Ephesians 2:13, 17).

The construction of the temple during the days of Zechariah pointed to the building of a greater temple that would be built by the Messiah. And so, the people are urged to obey the LORD in rebuilding the temple, because it pointed to something even greater.

Jesus as King and High Priest

Zechariah 6:9-15 prophesies that the Messiah will be the King and High Priest in one, at the same time. Scripture proclaims Jesus is the promised Messiah of the Old Testament (Matthew 1:1; 16: 16-17; Acts 2:36).

The Scripture also declares Jesus is both King and High Priest.

Jesus as King.

As the “Son of David” (Matthew 1:1), Jesus is fully man and fully God (Romans 1:3-4), descended from the royal line of David. Jesus confirmed to Pilate that He is a King who rules over His kingdom (John 18:36-37). He was raised from the dead to sit on David’s throne (Acts 2:29-32).

As King, He has all authority (Matthew 28:18) and must be obeyed (Hebrews 5:9).

As the King with all authority, He puts (and will put) all enemies under His feet who challenge His authority, including death itself (1 Corinthians 15:24-26; Revelation 20:11-15). He rides before His people and the armies of heaven as the Victorious One (Revelation 19:11-16).

Jesus as High Priest.

Jesus came from the tribe of Judah, not Levi, the tribe from which all priests were required to be a part of to be a priest under the Law of Moses. The priesthood being changed required a change of the law (Hebrews 7:11-14).

And so, Jesus is High Priest not after the Levitical order, but after the order of Melchizedek, which actually predates the Law of Moses (Hebrews 7:1). Melchizedek was greater than Abraham, and by extension, greater than his descendants, including Levi (Hebrews 7:2-10). So, Jesus is the “better High Priest” (Hebrews 7:20-28).

As our High Priest, Jesus is the one who offers the sacrifice - His own blood - to cleanse us (Hebrews 9:11-14). He is our Mediator (Hebrews 9:15) and Intercessor before the throne of God (Hebrews 4:14-16).

