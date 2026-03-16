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Zechariah 10 appears to build off of the closing verses of Zechariah 9, where the LORD promised to save “the flock of His people” (9:14-17). Those verses were in the context of the King coming on a donkey (Zechariah 9:9), which is certainly a reference to Jesus Christ (Matthew 21:1-5).

So again, I think we will find ourselves on much more solid ground if we interpret Zechariah 10 in light of the Messiah who came with compassion for His people who were “weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd” (Matthew 9:35-36).

The Condition of the LORD’s Flock

Ask the LORD for rain In the time of the latter rain. The LORD will make flashing clouds; He will give them showers of rain, Grass in the field for everyone. For the idols speak delusion; The diviners envision lies, And tell false dreams; They comfort in vain. Therefore the people wend their way like sheep; They are in trouble because there is no shepherd. (Zechariah 10:1-2)

The “latter rain” refers to the spring rain farmers needed to bring their crops to full growth and productivity (Joel 2:23). God’s people are urged to depend upon Him for even their most basic needs (Matthew 6:11). When we pray to the Lord for His blessings, we are acknowledging our dependence upon Him.

The nations surrounding the Jews still turned to false idols for blessings, and the forefathers of the Jewish people had committed this same sin. Wherever idols are served, the people “lose their way” like sheep. Without a shepherd to bring them back to the right way, the sheep scatter and fall into trouble (Ezekiel 34:1-5; Matthew 9:35-36).

Some believe these “shepherds” refer to the corrupt leaders of Israel who had failed to lead the nation in the right way. Some believe it refers to the pagan rulers of the nations who conquered the Jewish people and carried them into captivity. When we connect this verse with what Jesus says in Matthew 9:35-36, I lean more toward this referring to the actual leaders of the Jewish people who failed them (Jeremiah 23:1-2). Their leaders before captivity failed, as well as the ones who came after captivity, generally speaking.

The LORD’s Anger With the Shepherds

“My anger is kindled against the shepherds, And I will punish the goatherds. For the LORD of hosts will visit His flock, The house of Judah, And will make them as His royal horse in the battle. From him comes the cornerstone, From him the tent peg, From him the battle bow, From him every ruler together. They shall be like mighty men, Who tread down their enemies In the mire of the streets in the battle. They shall fight because the LORD is with them, And the riders on horses shall be put to shame. (Zechariah 10:3-5)

As a result of their failed leadership, the LORD’s anger “burned” against the shepherds. He promised to punish the “lead goats.” This sounds very similar to what Ezekiel said the LORD would do (Ezekiel 34:8-10). The strong had taken advantage of the weak, and the LORD would fix this problem (Ezekiel 34:17-22).

The LORD would “visit” His flock to care for “the house of Judah.” He would strengthen them like “His royal horse in the battle.” Through the LORD’s tender, loving care, the weak would become strong (2 Corinthians 12:9-10).

From Judah would arise the “cornerstone” - the coming Messiah (Isaiah 28:16; Psalm 118:22; Matthew 21:42; Ephesians 2:20), and they would be built upon Him and become strong (1 Corinthians 3:9-11; Ephesians 2:21-22). In His strength, God’s people overcome their enemies (Ephesians 6:10-13). The Shepherd cares for His flock, providing for them and protecting them (Ezekiel 34:23-24).

The formerly weak, scattered flock of God would become His “mighty warhorses” who would drive the enemy before them and scatter them. All this is possible “because the LORD is with them.” Why fear when the LORD is with you and helps you (Hebrews 13:6)?

The LORD Will Save His Flock

“I will strengthen the house of Judah, And I will save the house of Joseph. I will bring them back, Because I have mercy on them. They shall be as though I had not cast them aside; For I am the LORD their God, And I will hear them. Those of Ephraim shall be like a mighty man, And their heart shall rejoice as if with wine. Yes, their children shall see it and be glad; Their heart shall rejoice in the LORD. I will whistle for them and gather them, For I will redeem them; And they shall increase as they once increased. “I will sow them among the peoples, And they shall remember Me in far countries; They shall live, together with their children, And they shall return. I will also bring them back from the land of Egypt, And gather them from Assyria. I will bring them into the land of Gilead and Lebanon, Until no more room is found for them. He shall pass through the sea with affliction, And strike the waves of the sea: All the depths of the River shall dry up. Then the pride of Assyria shall be brought down, And the scepter of Egypt shall depart. “So I will strengthen them in the LORD, And they shall walk up and down in His name,” Says the LORD. (Zechariah 10:6-12)

The houses of Judah and Joseph likely refer to the entire nation of Israel. God promises to extend His strength and salvation to them, showing His “rich mercy” (Ephesians 2:4-7). These blessings would not just be extended to one generation, but even their children would see it and rejoice.

The LORD would “whistle” and call His people as a shepherd calls his sheep (John 10:27). God’s people would be gathered together and be redeemed by the Shepherd. As a result, His flock would increase as it once did. Growth and strength are not found separated from God, but in following Him.

Even though His people would be “scattered” in far-off lands, there they would grow and multiply, because they remembered the LORD (Hosea 2:23). “The wide dispersal of the Jews during the interbiblical age provided a fertile field for the gospel harvest in the mission of the apostles. This also opened the way for the conversion of the Gentiles (Romans 1:16-17)” (Jackson, The Prophets, 484). While scattering is usually a reference to God’s judgment, here it refers to how God would use them to accomplish His will.

The lands of “Egypt” and “Assyria” represent captivity for God’s people. The LORD promised to deliver them from captivity and bring them into a place of blessing and freedom (Romans 6:17-18). Jesus Christ came to set us free from our slavery to sin (John 8:31-36).

Just as the LORD brought the children of Israel out of Egypt and across the Red Sea (Exodus 14), so He would deliver His flock again and break the power of their captors. Our Lord came to free us from the power of the devil and the captivity we were in (Hebrews 2:14-15). The “Redeemed Ones” would be set free and able to walk (Micah 4:5) with confidence because the LORD has set them free (Hebrews 4:14-16).

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