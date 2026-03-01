We All Start Somewhere

Centered on Christ PodcastWe All Start Somewhere51×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:14-20:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.We All Start SomewherePodcast Episode #183. Jameson StewardMar 01, 20265ShareTranscriptHelping coach my daughter’s 6U softball team got me thinking about how we all start at the “basic” level when it comes to our walk with Christ. This requires patience from teachers, but also an expectation of growth from all of us. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesHistory and the BibleFeb 22 • Jameson StewardIt's Ok Not to Say Something Right AwayFeb 15 • Jameson Steward10 Things That Kill a ChurchFeb 8 • Jameson Steward7 Warnings to the Church TodayFeb 1 • Jameson Steward6 Characteristics of a Faithful ChurchJan 25 • Jameson StewardPaul's Voyage to Rome (Acts 27-28)Jan 18 • Jameson StewardPaul Appeals His Case to Caesar (Acts 25-26)Jan 11 • Jameson Steward