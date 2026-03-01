Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ Podcast
We All Start Somewhere
We All Start Somewhere

Podcast Episode #183.
Jameson Steward
Mar 01, 2026

Helping coach my daughter’s 6U softball team got me thinking about how we all start at the “basic” level when it comes to our walk with Christ.

This requires patience from teachers, but also an expectation of growth from all of us.

