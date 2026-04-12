Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
Don't Stop Running the Race
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Don't Stop Running the Race

Podcast Episode #189.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
Apr 12, 2026
silhouette photo of a person running on road
Photo by lucas Favre on Unsplash

Running a race is hard. It can be easy to quit running.

But Scripture urges God’s people not to quit running.

Let us endure by looking to Jesus, and laying aside the things that slow us down and hold us back.

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