Don't Stop Running the Race

Centered on Christ PodcastDon't Stop Running the Race1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:16-11:16Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Don't Stop Running the RacePodcast Episode #189. Jameson StewardApr 12, 2026ShareTranscriptPhoto by lucas Favre on UnsplashRunning a race is hard. It can be easy to quit running. But Scripture urges God’s people not to quit running. Let us endure by looking to Jesus, and laying aside the things that slow us down and hold us back. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent Episodes3 Thoughts From the MSOP LecturesApr 5 • Jameson StewardNo Regular Podcast TodayMar 29 • Jameson StewardWhat Must I Do To Be Saved?Mar 22 • Jameson StewardAre My Sins Too Great?Mar 15 • Jameson StewardFacing the Unpredictable Storms of LifeMar 8 • Jameson StewardWe All Start SomewhereMar 1 • Jameson StewardHistory and the BibleFeb 22 • Jameson Steward