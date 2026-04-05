3 Thoughts From the MSOP Lectures

Centered on Christ Podcast3 Thoughts From the MSOP Lectures411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:10-20:10Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.3 Thoughts From the MSOP LecturesPodcast Episode #188. Jameson StewardApr 05, 202641ShareTranscriptPhoto by amit shita on UnsplashI enjoyed my time at the 2026 Memphis School of Preaching lectures. This podcast is a brief review of some thoughts I had from my visit back to some of my old stomping grounds. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesNo Regular Podcast TodayMar 29 • Jameson StewardWhat Must I Do To Be Saved?Mar 22 • Jameson StewardAre My Sins Too Great?Mar 15 • Jameson StewardFacing the Unpredictable Storms of LifeMar 8 • Jameson StewardWe All Start SomewhereMar 1 • Jameson StewardHistory and the BibleFeb 22 • Jameson StewardIt's Ok Not to Say Something Right AwayFeb 15 • Jameson Steward