Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
3 Thoughts From the MSOP Lectures
0:00
-20:10

3 Thoughts From the MSOP Lectures

Podcast Episode #188.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
Apr 05, 2026
a person making a peace sign in a pool
Photo by amit shita on Unsplash

I enjoyed my time at the 2026 Memphis School of Preaching lectures.

This podcast is a brief review of some thoughts I had from my visit back to some of my old stomping grounds.

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