Centered on Christ PodcastWhat Must I Do To Be Saved?411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:45-18:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.What Must I Do To Be Saved?Podcast Episode #186.Jameson StewardMar 22, 202641ShareTranscriptTo find the answer to this question, we look to the Bible at two examples when this question was asked. The answer given in this podcast is the same answer given in Acts 2 and Acts 16. May we always strive to say the same thing as the Scriptures!ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesAre My Sins Too Great?Mar 15 • Jameson StewardFacing the Unpredictable Storms of LifeMar 8 • Jameson StewardWe All Start SomewhereMar 1 • Jameson StewardHistory and the BibleFeb 22 • Jameson StewardIt's Ok Not to Say Something Right AwayFeb 15 • Jameson Steward10 Things That Kill a ChurchFeb 8 • Jameson Steward7 Warnings to the Church TodayFeb 1 • Jameson Steward