Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
What Must I Do To Be Saved?
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What Must I Do To Be Saved?

Podcast Episode #186.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
Mar 22, 2026

To find the answer to this question, we look to the Bible at two examples when this question was asked. The answer given in this podcast is the same answer given in Acts 2 and Acts 16.

May we always strive to say the same thing as the Scriptures!

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