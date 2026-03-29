No Regular Podcast Today

Centered on Christ PodcastNo Regular Podcast Today51×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:07-4:07Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.No Regular Podcast TodayPodcast Episode #187.Jameson StewardMar 29, 20265ShareTranscriptLord willing, I’m planning to be at the Memphis School of Preaching lectures for several days this week. I talk about that briefly in this short update, and look forward to getting back to our “regularly scheduled programming” next Sunday. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesWhat Must I Do To Be Saved?Mar 22 • Jameson StewardAre My Sins Too Great?Mar 15 • Jameson StewardFacing the Unpredictable Storms of LifeMar 8 • Jameson StewardWe All Start SomewhereMar 1 • Jameson StewardHistory and the BibleFeb 22 • Jameson StewardIt's Ok Not to Say Something Right AwayFeb 15 • Jameson Steward10 Things That Kill a ChurchFeb 8 • Jameson Steward