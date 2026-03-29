Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
No Regular Podcast Today
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No Regular Podcast Today

Podcast Episode #187.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
Mar 29, 2026

Lord willing, I’m planning to be at the Memphis School of Preaching lectures for several days this week.

I talk about that briefly in this short update, and look forward to getting back to our “regularly scheduled programming” next Sunday.

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