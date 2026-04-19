The Power of a Christian's Example

Centered on Christ PodcastThe Power of a Christian's Example511×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:06-13:06Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Power of a Christian's ExamplePodcast Episode #190.Jameson StewardApr 19, 202651ShareTranscriptPhoto by Joshua Earle on UnsplashIn 1 Thessalonians 1, Paul was thankful for the example of the Christians in Thessalonica. But it didn’t only encourage Paul. Their example was seen by the world as well. And that was a powerful thing. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesDon't Stop Running the RaceApr 12 • Jameson Steward3 Thoughts From the MSOP LecturesApr 5 • Jameson StewardNo Regular Podcast TodayMar 29 • Jameson StewardWhat Must I Do To Be Saved?Mar 22 • Jameson StewardAre My Sins Too Great?Mar 15 • Jameson StewardFacing the Unpredictable Storms of LifeMar 8 • Jameson StewardWe All Start SomewhereMar 1 • Jameson Steward