Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Power of a Christian's Example
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The Power of a Christian's Example

Podcast Episode #190.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
Apr 19, 2026
man standing near cross during night
Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash

In 1 Thessalonians 1, Paul was thankful for the example of the Christians in Thessalonica.

But it didn’t only encourage Paul. Their example was seen by the world as well.

And that was a powerful thing.

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