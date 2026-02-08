10 Things That Kill a Church

Centered on Christ Podcast10 Things That Kill a Church211×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:37-18:37Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.10 Things That Kill a ChurchPodcast Episode #180.Jameson StewardFeb 08, 202621ShareTranscriptThis episode comes from an article I wrote back in December 2023 from a book I read titled Autopsy of a Deceased Church by Thom S. Rainer. You can read that article here: ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent Episodes7 Warnings to the Church TodayFeb 1 • Jameson Steward6 Characteristics of a Faithful ChurchJan 25 • Jameson StewardPaul's Voyage to Rome (Acts 27-28)Jan 18 • Jameson StewardPaul Appeals His Case to Caesar (Acts 25-26)Jan 11 • Jameson StewardPaul's Defense Before the Roman Governor Felix (Acts 24) Jan 4 • Jameson StewardPaul's Defense Before the Jewish Council (Acts 23)Dec 28, 2025 • Jameson StewardPaul's Defense Before the Crowd in Jerusalem (Acts 22)Dec 21, 2025 • Jameson Steward