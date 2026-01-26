Centered on Christ
The Vision of Joshua the High Priest
Return From Exile: Zechariah 3.
19 hrs ago
•
Jameson Steward
6
1
6 Characteristics of a Faithful Church
Podcast Episode #178.
Jan 25
•
Jameson Steward
11
1
32:02
Poor in Spirit
A guest post by Chad Ramsey.
Jan 23
•
Jameson Steward
8
3
2
How Can I Follow The Good Shepherd?
Will You Follow The Good Shepherd in 2026? (Part 3)
Jan 21
•
Drew Suttles
8
1
A Vision of Blessing, Warning, and a Promise
Return From Exile: Zechariah 2.
Jan 19
•
Jameson Steward
10
1
1
Paul's Voyage to Rome (Acts 27-28)
Podcast Episode #177.
Jan 18
•
Jameson Steward
4
1
25:07
Internal Righteousness
A guest post by Chad Ramsey.
Jan 16
•
Jameson Steward
9
3
1
Who Belongs to the Good Shepherd?
Will You Follow The Good Shepherd in 2026? (Part 2)
Jan 14
•
Drew Suttles
8
1
A Call to Repentance and Faithfulness
Return From Exile: Zechariah 1.
Jan 12
•
Jameson Steward
7
1
Paul Appeals His Case to Caesar (Acts 25-26)
Podcast Episode #176.
Jan 11
•
Jameson Steward
7
1
22:54
Imitate What Is Good
A guest post by Chad Ramsey.
Jan 9
•
Jameson Steward
11
2
Who is the Good Shepherd?
Will You Follow the Good Shepherd in 2026? (Part 1)
Jan 7
•
Drew Suttles
11
1
