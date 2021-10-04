Centered on Christ

About Centered on Christ

Life has a way of distracting you from what’s really important.

I started Centered on Christ to help us refocus our attention on Christ. Not only is He the focal point of the Bible, but He also should be the center of our lives.

Publishing Schedule

Here is my current publishing schedule.

  • Podcast Episode: Sunday

  • Articles: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

I usually write the article on Monday, and get various guests to contribute articles for Wednesday and Friday.

I look forward to studying God’s word along with you!

