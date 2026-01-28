This article concludes our series on whether or not we will choose to follow the Good Shepherd in 2026. Thus far, we have examined Who the Good Shepherd is, who belongs to Him, and what it means to truly follow Him. As we close, let’s ask and answer the question, “What does the Good Shepherd provide?”

We have spent our time thus far in John 10, but I want us to close out this study by examining Psalm 23.

Written by David, a former shepherd himself, this psalm beautifully describes what life looks like under the care of the Good Shepherd. When read alongside John 10, Psalm 23 answers our question under consideration. The answer is simple, yet profound — He provides everything His sheep truly need!

The Good Shepherd Provides Rest

David begins with a personal statement of confidence:

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want” (Psalm 23:1).

This is not a claim of wealth or ease, but of sufficiency. Sheep are entirely dependent creatures. They cannot provide for themselves without a shepherd. When David says he “shall not want,” he is declaring that under the Lord’s care, nothing essential will be lacking.

The Good Shepherd provides contentment—not by giving everything we desire, but by supplying everything we need (See Matthew 6:33).

The Shepherd’s provision includes rest and nourishment.

“He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters” (Psalm 23:2).

Sheep will not rest unless they feel safe. They will not drink from rushing streams that frighten them.

The Good Shepherd provides peace, safety, and spiritual nourishment. He leads His people to places where their souls can be refreshed. In a restless and anxious world, the Shepherd offers calm and renewal (Phil. 4:4-6).

The Good Shepherd Provides Restoration

David continues, “He restores my soul” (Psalm 23:3).

Sheep easily become weary, injured, or lost. The Good Shepherd provides restoration. He lifts the fallen, heals the wounded, and brings back the straying.

This restoration is not only emotional, but spiritual. Through forgiveness, grace, and mercy, the Shepherd renews His people from the inside out.

No matter how broken or exhausted we may feel, the Good Shepherd specializes in restoring souls.

The Good Shepherd Provides Guidance

The Shepherd also provides guidance.

“He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake” (Psalm 23:3).

Sheep need direction; left alone, they wander into danger. The Good Shepherd leads His people in the right paths — not merely the easiest ones.

His guidance reflects His character and brings honor to His name. Even when the path is difficult, it is the right one.

Following the Shepherd means trusting His direction over our own instincts.

The Good Shepherd Provides Protection

Perhaps the most powerful provision described in Psalm 23 is His presence in the darkest moments.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me” (Psalm 23:4).

The Good Shepherd does not promise that His sheep will avoid valleys, but He does promise that they will never walk through them alone (Heb. 13:5-6). His presence drives away fear. The valley is real, but it is a “shadow”— temporary and powerless compared to the Shepherd’s care.

David then mentions the Shepherd’s tools: “Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).

The rod was used to protect the sheep from predators; the staff was used to guide and rescue them. Together, they represent protection and correction. The Good Shepherd defends His people and gently directs them when they stray.

What brings comfort is knowing that the Shepherd is attentive, involved, and actively watching over His flock.

The Good Shepherd Provides Abundant Care

The psalm then shifts imagery, but the message remains the same: Provision.

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies” (Psalm 23:5).

The Good Shepherd provides abundant care, even in hostile circumstances. His blessings are not dependent on the absence of trouble.

Even when enemies surround us, the Shepherd provides sustenance, honor, and dignity. “My cup overflows,” David says—not with worry, but with blessing. David adds, “You anoint my head with oil” (Psalm 23:5).

Shepherds used oil to soothe wounds and protect sheep from insects and infection. This speaks of healing and care. The Good Shepherd attends to the small irritations and deep wounds alike. Nothing affecting His sheep is too insignificant for His attention.

The Good Shepherd Provides Eternal Hope

The psalm closes with a confident future hope:

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (Psalm 23:6).

The Good Shepherd provides lasting security!

Psalm 23 shows us that the Good Shepherd provides rest, restoration, guidance, protection, provision, and eternal hope. He does not abandon His sheep or leave them to fend for themselves. He walks with them every step of the way.

As this series concludes, the message is clear: The Good Shepherd is worth following because He provides everything His sheep need both now and forever.

We will face mountains and valleys in 2026. The question is whether we will face them under the care of the Shepherd who never fails.

May God bless you as you follow the Good Shepherd!

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.