Happy New Year!

It is such a blessing to be able to write these articles, and I truly appreciate all of you who read them! I hope and pray that these articles glorify God, stay true to His Word, and help all who read to draw closer to God. As we turn our calendars to 2026, it is important to note that though we are moving forward to a new year, the same Lord is ruling in Heaven!

The question we want to ask and answer is a personal one: Will YOU follow the Good Shepherd in 2026? Our goal is to discuss this over the next several weeks by breaking down different aspects of the question.

We begin by asking, “Who is the Good Shepherd?”

The True Leader Who Enters by the Door

I invite you to John 10. Jesus begins by contrasting the shepherd with thieves and strangers. The shepherd enters by the door, calls his own sheep by name, and leads them out. The sheep recognize his voice and follow him, but they will not follow a stranger because they do not know his voice (John 10:1–5).

In this imagery, Jesus is teaching that the Good Shepherd is legitimate, known, and trustworthy. He does not sneak in or deceive. He leads openly, and His sheep follow willingly because they recognize who He is. This matters because not every voice that claims authority deserves our trust.

Jesus later says plainly, “All who ever came before Me are thieves and robbers” (John 10:8). The Good Shepherd is not just another option among many; He stands in contrast to false guides who exploit rather than care.

The Good Shepherd leads for the good of the sheep, not for personal gain.

The Protector Who Offers the Abundant Life

Jesus then deepens the image by declaring, “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture” (John 10:9).

Here, the Good Shepherd is also the only point of access to safety and life. Sheep do not survive by wandering aimlessly. They need protection, provision, and direction. Jesus claims to be the One through Whom true life is found. He explains the difference clearly:

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10).

The Savior Who Lays Down His Life

The Good Shepherd is not indifferent to the condition of His sheep. He is not distant or detached. In fact, Jesus emphasizes what truly sets Him apart: Sacrifice.

“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep” (John 10:11).

Hired hands flee when danger comes because the sheep are not truly theirs, but the Good Shepherd stays. He stands between the sheep and the threat, even at the cost of His own life.

This statement points directly to the cross. Jesus is not speaking in metaphor alone; He is revealing His mission. The Good Shepherd does not merely teach or guide: He dies for the sheep. He willingly lays down His life, and just as importantly, He takes it up again (John 10:17–18). His authority comes not from force, but from self-giving love.

The Shepherd Who Knows His Sheep

Another defining mark of the Good Shepherd is relationship. Jesus says, “I know My own and My own know Me, just as the Father knows Me and I know the Father” (John 10:14–15). This is not surface-level familiarity. The relationship between the shepherd and the sheep is personal and deep, modeled after the relationship between the Father and the Son.

The Good Shepherd knows His sheep individually, and they know Him. Following Him is about hearing and obeying His voice (John 14:15; 15:13-14; 1 John 2:3-6).

Jesus also reveals the scope of His shepherding work:

“I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to My voice” (John 10:16).

The Good Shepherd’s care extends even to the Gentiles. His flock includes all who will hear His voice and follow Him (Acts 10:34). This reminds us that the Good Shepherd’s mission is ongoing, inclusive, and purposeful.

The Son Who is One With the Father

Finally, John 10 shows us that the Good Shepherd is divinely appointed. Jesus states plainly, “I and the Father are one” (John 10:30). This claim shocked His hearers and led some to accuse Him of blasphemy, but it clarifies the ultimate answer to our question.

The Good Shepherd is not merely a moral teacher or inspiring leader. He is God in the flesh, sent by the Father to gather, protect, and save His people (John 1:1-5, 14; 10:10; Luke 19:10).

So who is the Good Shepherd?

According to John 10, He is the true Leader who enters by the door, the Protector who offers the abundant life, the Savior who lays down His life, the Shepherd who knows His sheep, and the Son who is one with the Father.

As we look toward 2026 and beyond, the question is not whether voices will call for our attention because we know that they will. The real question is whether we recognize the voice of the Good Shepherd, and whether we will choose to follow Him.

Next week, we will ask and answer the question, “Who belongs to the Good Shepherd?”

