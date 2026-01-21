Thus far in our series, we have asked and answered a personal question: Will YOU follow the Good Shepherd in 2026?

In Part One, we asked and answered, “Who is the Good Shepherd?” (John 10), and last week, in Part Two of our study, we asked, “Who Belongs to the Good Shepherd?”

This week, as we engage in Part Three, our question is this: How can I follow the Good Shepherd?

By Listening to His Voice

In John 10, He describes what following Him looks like—not as a complicated religious system, but as a lived relationship marked by listening, trust, and obedience. Jesus begins with a simple truth:

“The sheep hear his voice” (John 10:3).

Following the Good Shepherd starts with listening. Sheep survive by recognizing the voice of their shepherd amid many other sounds. In the same way, following Jesus requires learning to distinguish His voice from the countless voices competing for our attention today. Jesus speaks through His words, recorded in Scripture. He has the “words of life” (John 6:63).

If we want to follow Him, we must spend time hearing what He has already said. A follower who does not listen cannot truly follow.

By Trusting His Leadership

Listening, however, is only the beginning. Jesus adds,

“He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out” (John 10:3).

The Good Shepherd does not shout directions from a distance; He goes before His sheep. Following Him means trusting His leadership, even when the path is unfamiliar.

Sheep often cannot see far ahead, but they trust the shepherd to lead them to safety and pasture (Psalm 23). Likewise, following Jesus involves trusting His direction when circumstances are uncertain or difficult. Jesus makes this point clearer when He contrasts Himself with thieves and robbers.

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10).

Not only does following Jesus require listening to and trusting in Him, but it also requires discernment. His sheep must be able to recognize which voices lead to life and which do not. Not every appealing message promotes our spiritual good.

Followers of Christ learn to evaluate choices, influences, and teachings by whether they align with the life-giving purpose of the Shepherd. In fact, it is every Christian’s responsibility to study the Word of God and “test” all things (1 Thess. 5:21; 2 Tim. 2:15; 1 John 4:1).

By Obeying His Teaching

Another essential aspect of following the Good Shepherd is obedience. Jesus says plainly,

“The sheep follow him” (John 10:4).

Following is active, not passive. It involves movement and response. When Jesus calls, His sheep respond by adjusting their steps.

Obedience does not mean perfection, but it does mean direction (1 John 1:7-9). Followers may stumble, but they do not intentionally walk away from the Shepherd’s guidance.

By Understanding What He Has Done

One of the most powerful motivations for following the Good Shepherd is understanding what He has done for His sheep.

“The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep” (John 10:11).

Jesus leads by example, not coercion. He does not ask His followers to go where He Himself has not gone.

Following the Good Shepherd means responding to His sacrificial love with gratitude and loyalty. When we remember the cost of our salvation, following Him becomes a response of love rather than obligation.

By Remaining with His Flock

Finally, Jesus teaches that following Him involves belonging to a flock, not walking alone.

He speaks of “one flock, one shepherd” (John 10:16). The New Testament clearly teaches that Jesus has one church and she belongs to Him (Matt. 16:18-19; Acts 20:28; Eph. 1:22-23; 4:4-6; 5:22-32; Col. 1:18). You can’t have Christ without the church!

Sheep are not meant to wander independently; they thrive together under the shepherd’s care. Following the Good Shepherd includes being active as a member of His church — encouraging one another, worshiping together, and walking side by side in faith just as they did in the first century (Acts 2:42).

So how can you and I follow the Good Shepherd?

By listening to His voice in Scripture, trusting His leadership, obeying His teaching, walking in relationship with Him, and remaining connected to His flock (the church).

Following Jesus is something His sheep must do one step, one day, and one decision at a time.

Next week, we will close out our study by asking and answering the question, “What does the Good Shepherd provide for His sheep?

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.