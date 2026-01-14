Last week, we began a new series entitled, “Will You Follow the Good Shepherd in 2026?” In Part One, we asked and answered, “Who Is the Good Shepherd” (John 10)? We noted that Jesus, the Son of God, is the Good Shepherd Who provides for His sheep.

This week, we want to ask and answer the question, “Who belongs to the Good Shepherd?”

Those Who Are Known by the Shepherd

There are many in the religious world who claim to belong to Jesus, but who actually does? According to John 10, belonging to the Good Shepherd is not accidental, inherited, or assumed—it is defined by hearing, following, trusting, and obeying Him!

Jesus describes His relationship with His sheep in intimate terms.

“The sheep hear his voice, and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out” (John 10:3).

Those who belong to the Good Shepherd are not anonymous members of a crowd; rather, they are known individually. The shepherd does not shout aimlessly into the pasture; he calls his own. Belonging begins with being known by Christ, not merely knowing about Him.

Jesus returns to this idea later when He says, “I know My own and My own know Me” (John 10:14).

Belonging to the Good Shepherd is relational, not symbolic. It is not enough to claim association with religious tradition or moral values. The sheep belong to the shepherd because a real relationship exists—one marked by recognition and trust.

Those Who Hear the Shepherd

Another defining mark of those who belong to the Good Shepherd is that they hear His voice. Jesus repeatedly emphasizes this point:

“My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me” (John 10:27).

Hearing in this sense is more than physical listening. It means receiving His words as truth and authority.

Many heard Jesus speak in John 10, but not all were His sheep. Some rejected His claims and questioned His authority. The difference was not exposure to His teaching, but response to it (See the contrast between Peter’s audience in Acts 2 and Stephen’s audience in Acts 7).

Jesus makes a sobering statement to some of His listeners:

“You do not believe because you are not among My sheep” (John 10:26).

This reverses the way many people think. Those who belong to the Good Shepherd trust Him, even when His words challenge or unsettle them. Jesus is the Author of eternal salvation to all who obey Him (Heb. 5:8-9). On one occasion, He asked, “Why do you call me Lord, Lord but not do what I say?” (Luke 6:46).

Those who belong to the Shepherd are those who hear and respond properly to His words.

Those Who Follow the Shepherd

Belonging also involves following. Sheep are not stationary; they move with their shepherd. Jesus says that the shepherd “goes before them, and the sheep follow him” (John 10:4).

Those who belong to Christ do not simply admire Him from a distance. They follow His lead in daily life—shaping their decisions, priorities, and behavior by His teaching and example (Luke 9:23).

While followers may stumble or wander at times, their direction is oriented toward the Shepherd, not away from Him.

Jesus makes it clear that belonging is not based on ethnic, social, or historical identity.

“I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also” (John 10:16).

This statement would have challenged His original audience. God’s flock would extend beyond one nation or group. Belonging to the Good Shepherd is open to all who hear His voice and respond in faith (Gal. 3:26-29).

It is important to note that John 10 leaves no room for complacency. The sheep must choose to stay faithful to the Shepherd, and if they do, they are able to “make their call and election sure” (2 Pet. 1:5-11).

Sheep hear. Sheep follow. Sheep trust the Shepherd’s voice over competing voices. Jesus does not describe a category of sheep who ignore Him, refuse to follow, and yet still belong. The relationship is living and active.

So who belongs to the Good Shepherd?

According to Jesus, it is those who are known by Him, who hear His voice, who trust His words, and who follow where He leads. Belonging is not a label we assign ourselves; it is a relationship defined by response to Christ.

Do we merely recognize the name of Jesus, or do we recognize His voice? Do we claim belonging, or do our lives reflect it?

The Good Shepherd still calls His sheep by name. The question is whether we are listening—and whether we truly belong to Him.

Next week, we will continue our study by asking and answering the question, “How can I follow the Good Shepherd?”

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.