Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
Practical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)
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Practical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)

Podcast Episode #200.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

The unity of the Lord’s church is something the apostle Paul emphasizes in Ephesians 4:1-16.

This sermon explores what God’s word says about church unity from this passage of Scripture.

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