Centered on Christ PodcastPractical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)811×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:39-28:39Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Practical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)Podcast Episode #200.Jameson StewardAug 16, 202681ShareTranscriptThe unity of the Lord’s church is something the apostle Paul emphasizes in Ephesians 4:1-16. This sermon explores what God’s word says about church unity from this passage of Scripture. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesI'm Not a Bad PersonAug 23 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters for Marriage (Part 2)Aug 9 • Jameson StewardPractical Wisdom for Marriage (Part 1)Aug 2 • Jameson StewardGetting the Lord's Supper Right by Glenn ColleyJun 7 • Jameson Steward5 Undeniable Facts About Homosexuality by Glenn ColleyMay 31 • Jameson StewardProtecting My Marriage From Me by Glenn ColleyMay 24 • Jameson StewardGreat Pillars of Strength in the Hard Times of Our Lives by Glenn ColleyMay 17 • Jameson Steward