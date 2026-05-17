This sermon was preached by Glenn Colley during the Sunday afternoon assembly of the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ.
Great Pillars of Strength in the Hard Times of Our Lives by Glenn Colley
Podcast Episode #194.
May 17, 2026
Centered on Christ Podcast
Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter.Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter.
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