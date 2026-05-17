Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
Great Pillars of Strength in the Hard Times of Our Lives by Glenn Colley
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Great Pillars of Strength in the Hard Times of Our Lives by Glenn Colley

Podcast Episode #194.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
May 17, 2026
white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
Photo by Mayer Tawfik on Unsplash

This sermon was preached by Glenn Colley during the Sunday afternoon assembly of the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ.

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