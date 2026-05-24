Protecting My Marriage From Me by Glenn Colley

Glenn Colley preached this sermon on Monday evening of the 2026 Spring Gospel Meeting at the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ in Athens, Alabama.
Centered on Christ Podcast
Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter.Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter.
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