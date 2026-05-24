Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
Protecting My Marriage From Me by Glenn Colley
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Protecting My Marriage From Me by Glenn Colley

Podcast Episode #195.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
May 24, 2026
gold wedding band on white textile
Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

Glenn Colley preached this sermon on Monday evening of the 2026 Spring Gospel Meeting at the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ in Athens, Alabama.

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