Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
5 Undeniable Facts About Homosexuality by Glenn Colley
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5 Undeniable Facts About Homosexuality by Glenn Colley

Podcast Episode #196.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
May 31, 2026
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Photo by Stavrialena Gontzou on Unsplash

Glenn Colley preached this sermon on Tuesday evening at the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ’s Spring Gospel Meeting in Athens, Alabama.

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