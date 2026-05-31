Glenn Colley preached this sermon on Tuesday evening at the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ’s Spring Gospel Meeting in Athens, Alabama.
5 Undeniable Facts About Homosexuality by Glenn Colley
Podcast Episode #196.
May 31, 2026
Centered on Christ Podcast
Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter.Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes