We have arrived at the conclusion of Esther.

The end of the book of Esther describes how the Jews were victorious over their enemies, the feast they started to memorialize this victory, and the lasting legacy of Mordecai.

The Jews Are Victorious

Now in the twelfth month, that is, the month of Adar, on the thirteenth day, the time came for the king’s command and his decree to be executed. On the day that the enemies of the Jews had hoped to overpower them, the opposite occurred, in that the Jews themselves overpowered those who hated them. The Jews gathered together in their cities throughout all the provinces of King Ahasuerus to lay hands on those who sought their harm. And no one could withstand them, because fear of them fell upon all people. And all the officials of the provinces, the satraps, the governors, and all those doing the king’s work, helped the Jews, because the fear of Mordecai fell upon them. For Mordecai was great in the king’s palace, and his fame spread throughout all the provinces; for this man Mordecai became increasingly prominent. Thus the Jews defeated all their enemies with the stroke of the sword, with slaughter and destruction, and did what they pleased with those who hated them. And in Shushan the citadel the Jews killed and destroyed five hundred men. Also Parshandatha, Dalphon, Aspatha, Poratha, Adalia, Aridatha, Parmashta, Arisai, Aridai, and Vajezatha— the ten sons of Haman the son of Hammedatha, the enemy of the Jews—they killed; but they did not lay a hand on the plunder. (Esther 9:1-10)

The day when the Jews were supposed to be exterminated arrived. But rather than the Jews’ enemies overpowering them, they overpowered all those who “hated them.” The Jews banded together throughout the various cities and defended themselves from their enemies.

Part of the reason for their success was that the government officials throughout the kingdom helped them because Mordecai was second in command to the king. Why would you want to oppose Mordecai’s people? That certainly wouldn’t look too good on your resume. As Mordecai’s power grew in the kingdom, so did people’s respect for him and the Jewish people.

And so, the Jews destroyed all their enemies throughout the various regions and cities in Persia. The enemies of the Jews included the ten sons of Haman. But they refused to claim the possessions of their enemies even though they had the right to do so (Esther 8:11). Perhaps they wanted people to know they were only trying to defend themselves and not get rich at the expense of others.

On that day the number of those who were killed in Shushan the citadel was brought to the king. And the king said to Queen Esther, “The Jews have killed and destroyed five hundred men in Shushan the citadel, and the ten sons of Haman. What have they done in the rest of the king’s provinces? Now what is your petition? It shall be granted to you. Or what is your further request? It shall be done.” Then Esther said, “If it pleases the king, let it be granted to the Jews who are in Shushan to do again tomorrow according to today’s decree, and let Haman’s ten sons be hanged on the gallows.” So the king commanded this to be done; the decree was issued in Shushan, and they hanged Haman’s ten sons. (Esther 9:11-14)

The news of how many enemies the Jews killed in the capital city - including the sons of Haman - was brought to the king’s attention. The king asks Esther, “What has happened in the rest of the provinces? And, what else do you need?” Esther requests that another day be granted to the Jews to defend themselves in the capital, and for Haman’s sons to be hanged just like their father. This would be a very public exhibit that the Jews’ enemies had been destroyed.

And the Jews who were in Shushan gathered together again on the fourteenth day of the month of Adar and killed three hundred men at Shushan; but they did not lay a hand on the plunder. The remainder of the Jews in the king’s provinces gathered together and protected their lives, had rest from their enemies, and killed seventy-five thousand of their enemies; but they did not lay a hand on the plunder. This was on the thirteenth day of the month of Adar. And on the fourteenth of the month they rested and made it a day of feasting and gladness. But the Jews who were at Shushan assembled together on the thirteenth day, as well as on the fourteenth; and on the fifteenth of the month they rested, and made it a day of feasting and gladness. Therefore the Jews of the villages who dwelt in the unwalled towns celebrated the fourteenth day of the month of Adar with gladness and feasting, as a holiday, and for sending presents to one another. (Esther 9:15-19)

Throughout the kingdom, 75,000 enemies of the Jews were killed. But none of their possessions were touched by the Jews. After they successfully defended their lives, the Jewish people gathered to celebrate their victory over their enemies. This celebration occurred on different days in the capital versus everywhere else due to the defense being extended an extra day in the capital city.

Celebrating the Feast of Purim

And Mordecai wrote these things and sent letters to all the Jews, near and far, who were in all the provinces of King Ahasuerus, to establish among them that they should celebrate yearly the fourteenth and fifteenth days of the month of Adar, as the days on which the Jews had rest from their enemies, as the month which was turned from sorrow to joy for them, and from mourning to a holiday; that they should make them days of feasting and joy, of sending presents to one another and gifts to the poor. So the Jews accepted the custom which they had begun, as Mordecai had written to them, because Haman, the son of Hammedatha the Agagite, the enemy of all the Jews, had plotted against the Jews to annihilate them, and had cast Pur (that is, the lot), to consume them and destroy them; but when Esther came before the king, he commanded by letter that this wicked plot which Haman had devised against the Jews should return on his own head, and that he and his sons should be hanged on the gallows. So they called these days Purim, after the name Pur. Therefore, because of all the words of this letter, what they had seen concerning this matter, and what had happened to them, the Jews established and imposed it upon themselves and their descendants and all who would join them, that without fail they should celebrate these two days every year, according to the written instructions and according to the prescribed time, that these days should be remembered and kept throughout every generation, every family, every province, and every city, that these days of Purim should not fail to be observed among the Jews, and that the memory of them should not perish among their descendants. (Esther 9:20-28)

Mordecai sends a letter to all the Jews in the Persian Empire. He proclaims that a yearly celebration should take place on the fourteenth and fifteenth days of the twelfth month. It was a day to rejoice that they had been delivered from their enemies, a day of joy, feasting, and giving gifts to one another.

The Jews accepted Mordecai’s proposal and called the celebration “Purim.” This name is connected to the “Pur” or “lot” cast by Haman to determine the day of the Jews’ destruction (Esther 3:7). This feast was to be celebrated by the Jews each year, and they were to remember how they had been delivered from enemies who wished to destroy them.

Then Queen Esther, the daughter of Abihail, with Mordecai the Jew, wrote with full authority to confirm this second letter about Purim. And Mordecai sent letters to all the Jews, to the one hundred and twenty-seven provinces of the kingdom of Ahasuerus, with words of peace and truth, to confirm these days of Purim at their appointed time, as Mordecai the Jew and Queen Esther had prescribed for them, and as they had decreed for themselves and their descendants concerning matters of their fasting and lamenting. So the decree of Esther confirmed these matters of Purim, and it was written in the book. (Esther 9:29-32)

Esther and Mordecai wrote letters confirming the Feast of Purim and the celebration of it. One of the purposes of the book of Esther is that it provides the background of this Jewish feast. While the feast isn’t specifically named in the New Testament, it was still celebrated during the time of Jesus’ ministry. Some believe the “feast of the Jews” in John 5:1 refers to this feast.

The New Testament does not command the observance of any Old Testament feasts (Colossians 2:16-17). While the New Testament permitted Jewish Christians to continue observing these feasts (Romans 14:5-6), it was not something commanded to Christians.

The Legacy of Mordecai

And King Ahasuerus imposed tribute on the land and on the islands of the sea. Now all the acts of his power and his might, and the account of the greatness of Mordecai, to which the king advanced him, are they not written in the book of the chronicles of the kings of Media and Persia? For Mordecai the Jew was second to King Ahasuerus, and was great among the Jews and well received by the multitude of his brethren, seeking the good of his people and speaking peace to all his countrymen. (Esther 10:1-3)

The kingdom of Persia prospered, and the greatness of Mordecai grew. Mordecai held a Joseph-like role in the Persian Empire, and the kingdom prospered in a similar way to how Egypt did with Joseph. Mordecai continued to be well thought of among the Jewish people, and he continued seeking the good of his people throughout his life.

An interesting note is how the book of Esther closes with a focus on Mordecai, and not on Esther. Perhaps we are meant to see how Esther’s faith and courage led to Mordecai being placed in the second most powerful position in the kingdom. Because of her, he was able to serve the Jewish people and the Persian people in a way that led to peace for all.

Part of Esther’s legacy was helping others - and not just herself - become great.

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