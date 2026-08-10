People are an integral part of our lives on this earth. The relationships we forge throughout our lives mean so much to us. But will those relationships be maintained beyond our lives on this earth?

The question of whether we will know each other in heaven is one of the more common questions people have about heaven. Let’s consider what the Bible says about this question.

The Example of the Rich Man.

When Jesus tells about a “certain rich man” and Lazarus, he reveals that Lazarus was carried by angels to Abraham’s bosom - a place of comfort and rest - while the rich man was in torments (Luke 16:19-23). The rich man sees Lazarus a long way off and recognizes him (Luke 16:23). Abraham reminds the rich man of the things both he and Lazarus had received in life (Luke 16:25).

Later, the rich man also remembers his five brothers and wants Lazarus to go back and warn them not to come to the place of torments (Luke 16:27-28). The implication is that he would recognize his brothers if they joined him in the place of torment. This indicates that we can recognize and know people beyond this life.

The Transfiguration of Jesus.

In Matthew 17:1-9, we read of Jesus’ transfiguration on a high mountain, witnessed by Peter, James, and John. On this occasion, Moses and Elijah appeared and talked with Jesus. Remarkably, the Lord’s apostles knew who Moses and Elijah were. We know this because Peter said, “Lord, it is good for us to be here; if You wish, let us make here three tabernacles: one for You, one for Moses, and one for Elijah” (v. 4).

Having never seen these two men before, how did Peter know who they were? I do not know, and yet, he knew. This new piece of evidence suggests that we will not only recognize the people we knew in this life, but will also know everyone in heaven.

In the Resurrection.

When we are raised, our physical body will be changed to be “incorruptible” and “immortal” (1 Corinthians 15:51-53). While we could speculate endlessly about how we will be changed, it’s likely best just to leave it as the apostle John did: “it has not yet been revealed what we shall be, but we know that when He is revealed, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is” (1 John 3:2). Whatever our transformation looks like in the resurrection, it doesn’t erase our identity - which means the relationships we have will also endure.

I believe the Scriptures provide sufficient evidence to believe that we will know one another in heaven. Although we don’t have all the answers to all the questions about heaven that we may have, heaven is where God will be, and where our saved loved ones will be too — so it’s where we should want to be (Revelation 22:1-5).

Share