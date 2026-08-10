Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
Aug 10

Very nicely done, thank you! It's nice to think we'll recognize everyone.

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Jerry Whitworth's avatar
Jerry Whitworth
Aug 10

SO, WE WILL KNOW BOTH OUR SPOUSES (SPOUSE IS DECEASED AND THE WIDOW/WIDOWER REMARRIED)?

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