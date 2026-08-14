Jesus said, “I will build My church” (Matthew 16:18). The church belongs to Jesus. We find the church He promised to build in existence on this earth at the close of Acts 2. There we read, “the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved” (Acts 2:47). Clearly, this church is the one Jesus promised to build.

But why does the church belong to Jesus?

Because Jesus Purchased the Church.

When the apostle Paul met with the elders of the church in Ephesus, he charged them to watch over themselves and the whole flock. They were to “shepherd the church of God” with careful oversight. Why was this task so important? Because a great price was paid for the church. That price was God’s “own blood” (Acts 20:28).

The apostle Peter reminds Christians that the ransom payment made for us was the “precious blood of Christ” (1 Peter 1:18-19). No greater price could be paid. One reason the church belongs to Jesus is that He has paid the purchase price.

Because the Church is Jesus’ Body.

After being raised from the dead, Jesus was exalted above all names and powers (Matthew 28:18; Ephesians 1:19-21). Jesus was also given all authority over the church. The apostle Paul penned that the Father “put all things under [Jesus’] feet, and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all” (Ephesians 1:22-23).

Paul used the same picture when he reminded the church in Corinth, “Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually” (1 Corinthians 12:27). Just as your body is your own - although, in Christ, your body is now God’s (1 Corinthians 6:18-20) - so the church, being Jesus’ body, belongs to Him.

Because the Church is Jesus’ Bride.

Paul illustrates marriage by connecting it to the relationship of Jesus and His church. He wrote, “For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; and He is the Savior of the body…Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her” (Ephesians 5:23, 25). Jesus Christ is the husband; the church is His wife.

In marriage, the husband and wife belong to one another (1 Corinthians 7:3-4). They become one flesh (Genesis 2:24). The church belongs to Jesus (and He to us) because the church is wedded to Him - and no one else.

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