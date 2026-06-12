How we treat one another is an indicator of whether we actually know God.

Let’s think about what it means to know God a little bit more.

Those Who Obey Him (1 John 2:3-6).

Obeying God doesn’t mean sinless perfection (1 John 1:5-10), but it means faithfully following Him.

Obeying God shows whether or not we love Him (John 14:15, 21-24).

When we think about our individual lives, or when we think about the church, who knows God? Those who keep His word and obey Him.

Those Who Listen to Him (1 John 4:1-6).

John is emphasizing to the Christians not to believe just anything they are taught, but to “test” these things. His point is to listen to the ones who tell you the things “of God” and reject those who tell you the things “of the world.”

It is essential that we carefully evaluate the things we hear, either on our own or in the church, and compare them to God’s word (Acts 17:1-12).

Those who know God are the ones who listen to the accurate proclaiming of God’s word (2 Timothy 4:1-4).

Those Who Love One Another (1 John 4:7-16).

John reminds the Christians that generous, sacrificial love for one another is what it means to know God - for this is the love God has shown us. In fact, although none of us has ever seen God with our own eyes, we DO see Him in our love for one another.

We must beware of those who seek to discard the importance of doctrinal purity and careful obedience to God’s word in the name of so-called “love.”

We also need to be on guard against those who think that their so-called “doctrinal correctness” justifies not loving their brother (1 Corinthians 13:1-7).

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