The disciples of Jesus were not immune to a problem that plagues so many in our world today—pride. According to Mark’s account, Jesus’s disciples “disputed among themselves who would be the greatest” (9:34).

Why this conversation ever occurred is not specified in the text. Regardless, the disciples did not readily offer details about this discussion when the Lord asked about it. Instead, they asked: “Who then is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” (Matthew 18:1).

Be a Servant

Upon hearing this question, Jesus took the occasion to teach a valuable lesson. Thus,

“He sat down, called the twelve, and said to them, ‘If anyone desires to be first, he shall be last of all and a servant of all’” (Mark 9:35).

Rather than singling out one individual as being greater than the others, He stressed the importance of servitude—something the disciples saw the Lord model firsthand (see John 13:2-17).

Like a Little Child

To illustrate His point, Jesus then “called a little child to Him, set him in the midst of them, and said, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven’” (Matthew 18:2-3).

His point was that the greatest would not be the one His disciples supposed. Given the status of children in the first century, Jesus could hardly have chosen a more appropriate way to convey this truth. We can only imagine how the disciples reacted to this object lesson!

Besides their unlikely status, children possessed humility (Matthew 18:4)—a trait sorely needed among those who dispute about greatness. Thus, Jesus taught that those who would be great must learn humility. This reminds us of James 4:10:

“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.”

What About Us?

Given Jesus’s admonition, we should seek to imitate the good qualities of children if we desire to please God. Indeed, we should also support and encourage those who do likewise. As Jesus noted:

“Whoever receives one little child like this in My name receives Me” (Matthew 18:5).

The reference here is to individuals possessing the qualities of children, not necessarily to those who are young. Conversely, to refuse those who are childlike and harm them is to commit great sin (verses 6-7).

Christians must seek to avoid being the source of strife. As Romans 14:13 states:

“Therefore let us not judge one another anymore, but resolve this, not to put a stumbling block or a cause to fall in our brother’s way.”

Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.