Have you ever wondered, “What exactly is the church to be doing?” We think about worshipping on the first day of the week which is exactly what the church in the first century did (Acts 2:42; 20:7; 1 Cor. 16:1-2), but beyond that, does the New Testament describe what the Lord’s church is to be doing?

Perhaps a better question is, “What work has God given His church to do?” This is another characteristic that makes the church of Christ unique: It seeks to remain focused on God’s work.

Jesus understood the importance of doing the work the Father had given Him. He said, “I must work the works of Him who sent Me while it is day” (John 9:4). Amazingly, He always did what pleased His Father (John 8:28-29). Near the end of His earthly ministry, Jesus could pray, “I have finished the work which You have given Me to do” (John 17:4).

Jesus did not come to earth to pursue His own agenda, rather He came to accomplish the Father’s will. Should His church operate any differently? The New Testament reveals several important areas of work that God has given His church.

Evangelizing the Lost.

First, the church is to evangelize the lost. Before ascending to heaven, Jesus commanded His disciples, “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15). Matthew records His command to “make disciples of all the nations” (Matthew 28:19).

The early church took this mission seriously. Jesus told them to begin in Jerusalem, but then spread the Gospel into Judea, Samaria, and to the “uttermost parts of the earth” (Acts 1:8). That is essentially the outline of the Book of Acts!

When persecution scattered Christians from Jerusalem, “those who were scattered went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4). The church at Antioch sent Paul and Barnabas into the world to preach the Gospel (Acts 13:1-3). Paul later wrote that the Gospel had been “preached to every creature under heaven” (Colossians 1:23).

The church still has that same mission today. Our world’s greatest problem is not economic, political, or social: It is sin. The only answer/cure to sin is the Gospel of Jesus Christ, God’s power unto salvation (Rom. 1:16).

Edifying the Saved.

Second, the church is to edify the saved. God does not want Christians merely to become Christians; He wants them to grow as Christians (1 Pet. 2:2; 3:18).

Paul explained that Christ provided for the church “for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:12). That means the church has a responsibility to teach sound doctrine, strengthen faith, encourage the discouraged, train Christians for service, and help believers mature spiritually.

As one of my instructors at the Memphis School of Preaching would say, we need to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comforted,” meaning to build up and stir up the people of God!

The church is not intended to entertain Christians, but is intended to equip Christians. Entertainment asks, “Did you enjoy it?” Edification asks, “Did it strengthen you spiritually and help you become more like Christ?” God’s people need to be unified and constantly encouraged (Phil. 1:27; Heb. 10:19-25).

Being Benevolent.

Third and finally, the church is to practice benevolence. Christians have always been people who care about others. When brethren in Judea faced hardship, disciples determined “to send relief to the brethren dwelling in Judea” (Acts 11:29). Paul also instructed concerning the collection for needy saints (1 Corinthians 16:1-2).

Compassion is not optional for followers of Christ. We are commanded, “As we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially those of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:10).

Christians should be known for generosity, kindness, compassion, and a willingness to help those in need. When we tend to others’ physical needs, it can open a door to meet their spiritual needs with the Gospel (John 6).

Jesus said, “I must be about My Father’s business” (Luke 2:49). Nearly two thousand years later, His church must still be able to say the same. The church belongs to Christ, therefore, it must remain focused on the work Christ has given it to do.

It is my prayer that the church grows spiritually and numerically both universally and locally, but above all, that God is glorified:

“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen” (Eph. 3:20-21).

Next week, we will conclude our series on what makes the church so unique.

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.