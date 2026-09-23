We are engaged in a study of Psalm 91 and examining lessons we can learn. Thus far, we have noted how the Psalmist encourages his audience to abide in God and the blessings associated with doing so. This week, we want to note the connection between Psalm 91:14-16 and Romans 8:28-39.

According to Christopher Ash:

“Romans 8:28-39 has been called in effect, a summary of Psalm 91. The promises of Psalm 91 are given to Christ and to us in Him” (Christopher Ash, The Psalms: A Christ-Centered Commentary, Vol. 3, pg. 549).

When I first came across this in my studies, I immediately opened up to Romans 8 to see why he made that statement. The following will show the comparison is rich and very helpful to any Bible student and will hopefully be helpful to anyone striving to gain more assurance as a child of God.

Connecting Psalm 91 and Romans 8.

Although Paul does not quote Psalm 91 directly, the two passages proclaim the same reassuring truth: Those who belong to God may encounter terrible suffering, but nothing can defeat His purpose, remove His presence, or separate His faithful people from His love.

Psalm 91 describes the security of the person who “dwells in the secret place of the Most High” and “abides under the shadow of the Almighty” (Psa. 91:1). This person says of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust” (Psa. 91:2). The psalm does not promise a life without adversity. In fact, the Psalmist mentions snares, pestilence, terror, arrows, destruction, lions, serpents, and trouble. God’s servant is surrounded by danger, but he is not abandoned in it! God promises, “I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him” (Psa. 91:15).

Romans 8 presents the same picture. Paul mentions tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril, and the sword. Christians are even described as being “killed all day long” and “accounted as sheep for the slaughter” (Psa. 44:22; Rom. 8:36). These are hardly descriptions of an easy or trouble-free life.

Neither passage promises exemption from suffering, yet both do promise victory through suffering!

The Providence of God.

First, Romans 8:28 begins with the providence of God:

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”

Paul does not say that everything which happens is good. Persecution, disease, loss, and death remain painful realities and are definitely not “good,” nevertheless, God can work through all circumstances to accomplish His purpose. He can work things out for our ultimate good and His ultimate glory.

This assurance is also found in Psalm 91. The believer may not understand everything happening around him, but he knows the character of the One in Whom he trusts. Faith does not claim to possess every answer, but rather declares, “My God, in Him I will trust.”

The Provision of God.

Second, Romans 8 emphasizes the provision of God:

“If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Rom. 8:31).

This does not mean no one will oppose us, but it does mean that no opposition can successfully overthrow God’s saving purpose. The cross is the supreme evidence that God is for us.

Paul writes, “He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (Rom. 8:32; cf. 5:6-11). Psalm 91 promises deliverance; Romans 8 reveals the Deliverer.

God has provided everything necessary for our salvation through Jesus Christ (Rom. 8:1; cf. Eph. 1:3). No accusation can overturn what God has done. God justifies us, Christ died for us, Christ arose for us, and Christ now intercedes for us at God’s right hand.

Psalm 91 says that God hears the person who calls upon Him. Romans 8 adds the comforting assurance that our risen Savior speaks on behalf of His people, i.e our Advocate (see 1 John 2:1-2). Paul then asks, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?” (Rom. 8:35).

His list of adversities teaches us an important lesson: Trouble does not mean abandonment! Psalm 91 does not say that God’s servant will never experience trouble, but that God says, “I will be with him in trouble.”

The Protection of God.

Third and finally, Paul concludes that “neither death nor life, angels nor principalities, things present nor things to come, height nor depth, nor any other created thing can separate us from “the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom. 8:38-39).

Psalm 91 begins with dwelling in God’s shelter. Romans 8 identifies that place of safety: “in Christ Jesus.” The promises are not unconditional assurances for those who reject God. They belong to those who love Him, trust Him, obey Him, and faithfully abide in Him (Heb. 5:8-9; 1 John 2:3-6). Those who faithfully abide in Christ are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.

I hope and pray that these connections between Psalm 91 and Romans 8 will be both insightful and helpful for you as you live for God!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.