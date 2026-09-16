Last week, we began a series of articles going through Psalm 91 and the applicable lessons for us today. We noticed how the Psalmist had confidence in God and received comfort from God.

This week, we want to spend some more time on the idea of “abiding” with God and how He abides in us.

The word “abide” means to remain, dwell, continue, or stay. The Christian life is not intended to consist merely of occasional visits with God. God invites us to make our home with Him and, remarkably, He promises to make His home in us! Psalm 91:1-2 describes the security that comes from abiding with God:

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”

The picture is not of someone who runs to God only when trouble comes. The psalmist speaks of one who continually dwells with God. He has made God his refuge rather than merely visiting Him during an emergency. As a friend of mine once asked, “Do we treat God and prayer to Him like a “steering wheel” or a “spare tire” only to be brought out in emergencies?”

With the space remaining, we want to turn our attention to the New Testament to not only see how we can abide with God but how He abides in us.

Abiding in Jesus.

In John 15, Jesus used the imagery of a vine and its branches to explain our dependence upon Him: “Abide in me, and I in you” (John 15:4). A branch cannot survive independently of the vine. It receives everything necessary for life and fruitfulness through its connection to the vine.

Jesus continued, “for without me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). That is a humbling truth, but of course that’s absolutely right. Our spiritual strength does not originate within ourselves so we need Christ continually. From a practical standpoint, what does that look like?

Jesus provides part of the answer: “If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you…” (John 15:7). We cannot separate abiding in Christ from allowing His Word to remain within us. As Paul states, we must “let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord” (Col: 3:16). His teaching shapes our thinking, directs our decisions, corrects our behavior and strengthens our faith.

Jesus also connected abiding with obedience: “If you keep My commandments, you shall abide in My love” (John 15:10). Abiding, then, is more than having “warm feelings” toward Jesus. It is a continuing relationship demonstrated by listening to His Word, trusting Him, and obeying Him.

We cannot separate obedience from following Jesus (John 14:15; Heb. 5:8-9). This hopefully helps us better understand and appreciate Psalm 91. To “abide under the shadow of the Almighty” means that God becomes the dwelling place of our lives. We continually look to Him for our direction, security, comfort, guidance, and strength.

Jesus Abiding in You.

There is another aspect to this relationship that is even more remarkable. Jesus said, “Abide in me, and I in you.” This means as you abide in Christ, He abides in you. John later wrote:

“Now he who keeps His commandments abides in Him, and He in him. And by this we know that He abides in us, by the Spirit whom He has given us” (1 John 3:24).

Christianity is not merely man's attempt to stay close to a distant God. God desires to dwell within His people. The God whom Psalm 91 calls “the most High” and “the Almighty” is not merely above us, He is within us as we follow His Word and live for Him. The One Who is our Refuge also makes us His dwelling place (1 Cor. 6:19-20).

What Abiding Produces.

This mutual abiding produces something visible. In John 15, Jesus said that branches connected to the vine bear fruit which pleases the Father (John 15:8). A living connection produces a changed life! The same principle appears in 1 John 2:6: “He who says he abides in Him ought himself also to walk just as He walked.”

If we claim to abide in Christ, our lives should resemble His. We begin to love as He loved (1 John 4:19), forgive as He forgave (Eph. 4:32), pursue holiness because He is holy (1 Pet. 1:13-16), and serve because He served (Mark 10:45; Phil. 2:5). Abiding is therefore both comforting and challenging. It is comforting because we are never spiritually alone. It is challenging because God's presence should transform the way we live (Rom. 12:1-2).

Psalm 91 tells us to abide under His shadow. Jesus tells us, “Abide in me.” John reminds us that when we abide in Him, He abides in us.

What an extraordinary picture of the Christian life: We make our home with God, and God makes His home in us.

Next week, we will connect Psalm 91 to Romans 8 that we might emphasize how we are “more than conquerors” in Christ!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.