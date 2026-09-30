We are now up to Part 4 in our study of Psalm 91.

To review, we have noticed the importance of “leaning on the everlasting arms” where we find both comfort and confidence (Psa. 91:1-2), the purpose for abiding in the Lord (cf. John 15:1-10), and the connections between Psalm 91 and Romans 8.

This week, we are going to revisit a recent study and zoom in on how Satan misapplied Psalm 91 when tempting Jesus in the wilderness and the danger of us twisting Scripture today.

The Passage Satan Misapplied.

First, let’s notice the passage Satan misapplied:

“For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways. In their hands they shall bear you up, Lest you dash your foot against a stone” (Psa. 91:11-12).

The New Testament parallels are found in Matthew 4:6 and Luke 4:10-11. We are commanded to accurately study and handle God’s Word (2 Tim. 2:15), but sadly, so many twist and pervert the Scriptures to their own destruction (2 Pet. 3:16). In Matthew 4:1-11, Satan attempted to entice Jesus to sin, and remarkably, he did so by quoting Scripture.

While we learn from this that Satan knows Scripture, we also learn that he distorted God’s Word by removing a key phrase from the passage he cited. This incident serves as a powerful reminder that context matters, that God’s Word must be handled accurately, and that Scripture is its own best interpreter.

The temptations from Satan occurred after Jesus had fasted forty days and forty nights (Matt. 4:1-2). After tempting Jesus to turn stones into bread, Satan challenged Him to throw Himself down from the pinnacle of the temple, saying:

“If You are the Son of God, throw Yourself down. For it is written: ‘He shall give His angels charge over you,’ and, ‘In their hands they shall bear you up, Lest you dash your foot against a stone.’ ” (Matthew 4:6).

Satan was quoting Psalm 91:11-12, a beautiful promise of God’s protection. However, he deliberately omitted a crucial phrase from verse 11. The complete passage reads:

“For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways. In their hands they shall bear you up, Lest you dash your foot against a stone” (Psalm 91:11-12).

Notice the words Satan left out: “to keep you in all your ways.” This phrase is essential to understanding the promise.

Understanding the Passage.

The protection described in Psalm 91 is not a blanket guarantee for reckless behavior or self-imposed danger. Rather, it applies to those who walk faithfully in the ways God has appointed. By omitting these words, Satan transformed a promise of divine protection into an excuse for presumptuous behavior.

This is a vivid example of why God repeatedly warns His people not to alter His revealed Word. In fact, the Holy Spirit though the instrument of the Word of God teaches us in the beginning, middle, and end of the Bible not to add or take away from the Word. Moses instructed Israel,

“You shall not add to the word which I command you, nor take from it, that you may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you (Deuteronomy 4:2).

Solomon echoed the warning:

“Do not add to His words, Lest He rebuke you, and you be found a liar” (Proverbs 30:6).

The New Testament also contains strong warnings such as found in Galatians 1:6-9, 2 John 9, and Revelation 22:18-19. God’s truth is not ours to edit, revise, or manipulate. We have no right or authority to try to improve what is already perfect and complete!

Satan’s handling of Psalm 91 demonstrates that merely quoting Scripture does not guarantee truth. The devil knows Scripture. He can cite verses accurately when it serves his purposes. Yet he twists and distorts God’s Word by ignoring its context and intended meaning (2 Peter 3:16). Satan’s temptation of Jesus is perhaps the clearest example of this practice.

Jesus responded by showing how Scripture must be interpreted. Rather than accepting Satan’s misuse of Psalm 91, Jesus answered with another passage: “It is written again, “You shall not tempt the Lord your God” (Matthew 4:7) quoting from Deuteronomy 6:16. The reference points back to Exodus 17, where the Israelites doubted God’s presence and demanded miraculous proof of His care. They tested God instead of trusting Him.

Here we see an important principle of Bible study: Scripture answers Scripture. The Bible is its own best commentary! One passage helps explain another. While Psalm 91 promises God’s protection, Deuteronomy 6:16 clarifies that believers must never presume upon that protection by deliberately placing themselves in danger.

The two passages harmonize perfectly when understood in their proper contexts. Jesus recognized that jumping from the temple would not be an act of faith but an act of testing God. True faith trusts God’s promises while walking in obedience. False faith demands that God prove His promises through unnecessary and reckless actions.

In the end, Jesus demonstrated the proper use of Scripture. He neither ignored Psalm 91 nor allowed it to be twisted. He interpreted it correctly in harmony with the rest of God’s Word. By doing so, He provided a lasting example for every believer: Trust God’s promises, obey God’s will, and never test God by demanding proof of what He has already faithfully revealed.

May we take heed to this example, study the Bible properly, and obey God!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.

Drew has also recently started his own Substack, “Spiritual Questions with Scriptural Answers.”