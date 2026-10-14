We have now come to the conclusion of our six part study of Psalm 91 and the lessons we can learn from this beautiful Psalm. I have enjoyed this study and I hope you have as well!

We have noticed thus far in our study together (Pt. 1) The importance of “leaning on the everlasting arms” where we find both comfort and confidence (Psa. 91:1-2); (Pt. 2) The purpose for abiding in the Lord (cf. John 15:1-10); (Pt. 3) The connections between Psalm 91 and Romans 8, (Pt. 4) How Satan misapplied Psalm 91 to Jesus and the danger of us misapplying Scripture today, and (Pt. 5) “Because...I will” showing the cause and effect of obeying God (Psa. 91:9-14).

Today, as we bring everything to a close, it is only fitting that we look to Jesus and see how He is the perfect fulfillment of Psalm 91.

The following is taken from Christopher Ash’s commentary on the Psalms where he quotes James M. Hamilton Jr. who expresses the implications of Psalm 91 as it points us to Jesus:

No one more epitomizes Psalm 91 than Jesus. No one lived more in God’s presence, more inhabited the shelter of the Most High, the shadow of the Almighty. No one took refuge in God like Jesus, was delivered like Jesus, and trampled the dragon like Jesus. No one called on God like Jesus, experienced God’s presence in distress like Jesus, or was delivered even from death like Jesus. No one will be more glorified by God than Jesus, Who has received the name above every name, and no one will be more satisfied than Jesus. Jesus is the fulfillment of everything stand in psalm 91. Because Jesus lived out the fulness of this Psalm, His people can take up their crosses and follow Him. His people can inhabit the hiding place, the shadow of the Most High, entering boldly to find grace in time of need. Those who belong to Jesus can take refuge in God, experience God’s deliverance, and God will soon crush Satan under their feet (Rom. 16:20). When they have been delivered, they will be glorified (Rom. 8:30), satisfied with long life as they behold God’s salvation (Rom. 8:21-25) (Christopher Ash, The Psalms: A Christ Centered Commentary, Vol. 3, pg. 557)

Looking at this quote and Psalm 91 as whole, we see that Jesus perfectly fulfills the language of Psalm 91. Jesus abided in His Father’s will and love (Psalm 91:1-2; cf. John 4:34; 8:29; 15:10; 17:1-5). Jesus was protected from Satan in the wilderness because with every temptation, He took the “Sword of the Spirit” and gave Scripture as His defense. He did not give in to temptation, but stayed the course and maintained sinless perfection.

Ultimately, we see the fulfillment in the conclusion of Psalm 91:14:

“Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him, And show him My salvation.”

Consider how the Father delivered His Son through the resurrection (Psa. 16:10; 22:24; Acts 2:36; Rom. 1:4), exalted His Son (Phil. 2:9-11), answered His Son (Psa. 50:15), sustained His Son (Isa. 43:1-3a), honored His Son (Heb. 1:1-3), satisfied Him (John 4:34; 8:29), and saved Him (in the sense of exalting Him to His right hand) (Psa. 16:10; Heb. 1:1-3).

Jesus is therefore the perfect embodiment of the faithful man described in Psalm 91. He trusted without testing, obeyed through suffering, defeated the serpent, was delivered from death, and was exalted in glory.

Those who belong to Christ share in His victory. Psalm 91 does not guarantee Christians an easy life, but it assures us that nothing can ultimately separate the faithful from God’s care.

Because Jesus conquered Satan, sin, and death, we can confidently make the Lord our refuge and look forward to the final fulfillment of His promise: “I will… show him My salvation.”

May God bless you as you “abide under the shadow of the Almighty!”

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.

Drew has also recently started his own Substack, “Spiritual Questions with Scriptural Answers.”