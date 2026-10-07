This article is Part 5 in our study of examining lessons we can learn from Psalm 91. We have noticed the importance of “leaning on the everlasting arms” where we find both comfort and confidence (Psa. 91:1-2), the purpose for abiding in the Lord (cf. John 15:1-10), the connections between Psalm 91 and Romans 8, as well as revisiting a recent study we did over the summer on how Satan misapplied Psalm 91 to Jesus and the danger of us misapplying Scripture today!

In this article, as we near the end of this series, we want to consider the phrase, “Because…I will.” These words appear in Psalm 91:9-14. As we examine these verses and this phrase, our goal is to be reminded of the consequences of our actions and how we can trust in God to always deliver on His promises.

“Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge, Even the Most High, your dwelling place, No evil shall befall you, Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling; For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways. In their hands they shall bear you up, Lest you dash your foot against a stone. You shall tread upon the lion and the cobra, The young lion and the serpent you shall trample underfoot. “Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name” (Psa. 91:9-14).

First, notice that when you make the Lord your dwelling place, there is the promise that “no evil shall befall you.” This of course is the section that Satan misapplied to Jesus trying to get Him to act recklessly. The idea here is that when we stay close and committed to the Lord, we can flee from evil:

“Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded” (Jas. 4:7-8).

It certainly does not mean that we will be immune to pain and suffering, but that God will be with us and provide a way of escape (1 Cor. 10:13)

Picking up in Psalm 91:14, we see seven (number of completion) consequences when we “set our love on the Lord.” “Because he has set his love upon Me, I will:

Deliver him (vs. 14a). Exalt him (“set him on high”) (vs. 14b). Answer him (vs. 15a). Sustain him (“be with him in trouble”) (vs. 15b). Honor him (vs. 15c). Satisfy him (vs. 16a). Save him (vs. 16b).

Together, these statements (“because you have made the Lord your dwelling place” and “because you have set your love upon Me”) reveal a spiritual principle of cause and effect. Because the believer chooses the Lord, God promises to respond. Because we trust, love, and obey Him, He faithfully rewards us.

To truly trust God and love God is to truly obey Him from the heart. Jesus asked, “But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46). Unfortunately, the vast majority of people in our world today fall into this camp.

Scripture consistently teaches that God rewards those who faithfully seek and obey Him. Perhaps the verse that sums it up best is found in Hebrews 11:6:

“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”

If we love Him, we will obey Him (John 14:15; 15:13) “for this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome” (1 John 5:3).

What wonderful assurances are given to those who trust and obey! God promises deliverance, security, answered prayer, companionship, honor, satisfaction, and salvation. The faithful believer says, “I will trust and obey,” and the faithful God answers, “I will deliver, answer, and save.”

The reward for obedience may not always be immediate, physical, or visible. Sometimes God delivers us from trouble; sometimes He strengthens us through it. Sometimes His reward comes in this life, but its fullest realization awaits in eternity (Jas. 1:12; 2 Tim. 4:6-8; Rev. 2:10; 14:13).

Psalm 91 therefore invites us to examine our side of the relationship. Have we made the Lord our dwelling place? Have we set our love upon Him? Do we know His name in the sense that we trust His character and submit to His authority? Have we obeyed Him from the heart? What about YOU?

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.

Drew has also recently started his own Substack, “Spiritual Questions with Scriptural Answers.”