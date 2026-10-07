Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Flyhigh's avatar
Flyhigh
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Especially important as you've mentioned 1 John 5 is the following

Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ is born of God, and everyone who loves Him who begot also loves him who is begotten of Him.

— 1 John 5:1

Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?

— 1 John 5:5 🙏🙏

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