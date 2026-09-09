Lord willing, on September 27th, I will be beginning a Gospel Meeting in Athens, Alabama at the West Hobbs St. church of Christ. My good friend and former classmate at the Memphis School of Preaching, Jameson Steward, graciously extended the invitation. He came to Quitman a few years back and preached a weekend Gospel meeting on the Book of Daniel and did a great job!

I’m hoping to preach the meeting in a way that is pleasing to God, Scripturally accurate, and encouraging to all those who hear. My topic is “The Presence of God” and my main text is Psalm 91.

After reading and studying this particular psalm, I’ve been amazed with how many applicable lessons can be found. Over the next several weeks, I want to share with you some of the lessons in hopes that you will be encouraged and strengthened in the faith!

Introductory Thoughts on Psalm 91

Jewish tradition suggests that when a Psalm doesn’t have a human author listed in the subscript that we can ascribe the current Psalm to the previous author. If that is the case, then Psalm 91 could have been penned by Moses. Of course, all Scripture is breathed by God (2 Tim. 3:16-17) and the Holy Spirit is the One Author (2 Pet. 1:19-21; John 16:13; 1 Cor. 2:9-13), but it interesting to compare some of the language of Psalm 91 with statements made by Moses in other passages.

For example, we consider Deuteronomy 33:27 as it parallels with the theme of Psalm 91: “The eternal God is your refuge, And underneath are the everlasting arms.” The child of God can take great comfort in knowing that he or she can lean on the everlasting arms of their Father in Heaven!

The beloved hymn, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” was written in 1887 by Anthony J. Showalter and Elisha A. Hoffman. They both claim to have gotten the idea from Deuteronomy 33. While teaching in Alabama, Showalter received two letters in one day from former students, each reporting the death of his wife. He wanted to extend comfort to his former students by encouraging them to “lean on the everlasting arms.” The Psalmist, by inspiration, does the same.

Consider the opening verses on Psalm 91:

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”

Notice the Comfort

First, notice the comfort. There is a parallel between the words “dwells” and “abide.” Those two words carry the idea of continuing to stay or inhabit a certain area.

What a comforting thought to continually be under the “shadow of the Almighty!” God is the “God of comfort” (2 Cor. 1:3) and knowing He is always with His children ought to bring us great comfort, peace, and joy (Heb. 13:5-6).

Notice the Confidence

Second, notice the confidence the Psalmist expresses: “I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.” This statement is both personal and powerful. He says He is MY refuge, MY fortress, and MY God.

The word “refuge” means one’s “source of strength.” In Psalm 46, there is strong imagery of God as our refuge:

“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea” (Psalm 46:1-2).

The word “fortress” is a military word carrying the idea of a fortified structure providing protection from the enemy. David said that God was His, “Rock, Fortress and his Deliverer” (2 Sam. 22:2; Psalm 18:2).

As we begin this series of articles, we want to make sure we see both the confidence and comfort the Psalmist had in God. Hopefully, this motivates us to have the same kind of confidence and experience the same kind of comfort as we face the trials of life.

The same God that was with the Psalmist is the same God in control today. Underneath are His arms. Above us is His shadow. Around us is our refuge and fortress. Through His Word we see the importance of trusting in Him and gaining confidence as well as embracing His comfort as we “lean on the everlasting arms!”

What have I to dread? What have I to fear? Leaning on the everlasting arms I have blessed peace with my Lord so near Leaning on the everlasting arms

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.