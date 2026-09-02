This article concludes our series and study on what makes the church that belongs to Christ so unique.

Thus far, we have noticed that the church is unique because “Jesus Christ Is Its Only Head,” “It Is the Body of Christ,” “It Follows God's Pattern for Organization,” “It Worships According to God's Word," and “It Is Focused on God's Work.”

As we close out our series, we want to notice that the church is unique because she is going somewhere!

Where Are We Going?

The church (body and bride) of Jesus Christ is going to Heaven! This world is not the church’s final home. Christians live here, work here, raise families here, serve others here, and seek to make a difference here, but our ultimate hope is not found here.

In fact, Paul wrote, “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ” (Philippians 3:20). That should change the way Christians look at life. The child of God has a living hope that Heaven will be his or her home:

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and that does not fade away, reserved in heaven for you, who are kept by the power of God through faith for salvation ready to be revealed in the last time” (1 Pet. 1:3-5).

Paul beautifully describes that hope in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17: “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God.” The dead in Christ will rise, living Christians will be caught up together with them, “and thus we shall always be with the Lord.” Notice those final words: “We shall always be with the Lord.” That is where the church is going: To be with the Lord!

Paul gives us another glimpse of the church’s ultimate destination in 1 Corinthians 15. He writes concerning Christ’s resurrection and then says, “Then comes the end, when He delivers the kingdom to God the Father” (1 Corinthians 15:24).

The kingdom for which Christ shed His blood is the church (Acts 20:28). When one obeys the Gospel, he or she is added by the Lord to the church, the Kingdom (Acts 2:47; Col. 1:13). The church then will be delivered to the Father. The redeemed of every generation will be gathered home. The struggles, temptations, sorrows, and disappointments of earthly life will be finished forever.

John describes Heaven as the “land of no more” when he penned, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying” (Revelation 21:4). No cancer diagnosis. No suicides. No broken homes. No funerals. No cemeteries. No painful goodbyes. The church is going home. With this hope in view, it ought to motivate the Lord’s church to stay the course and remain faithful!

Following Jesus There

If we are going somewhere, then it matters whether we follow the directions God has given us. Jesus warned that merely calling Him “Lord” is not enough. He said that the one who enters the kingdom of heaven is “he who does the will of My Father in heaven” (Matthew 7:21).

He is the Author of eternal salvation to all those who obey Him (Heb. 5:8-9). This brings us back to everything we have considered throughout this series.

Jesus Christ is the church’s only Head. The church belongs to Him, and He alone has the authority to direct her. She is the body of Christ. Christ is the Savior of that body, and every Christian has a place and purpose within it. She follows God’s pattern for organization. Rather than redesigning the church according to human wisdom, we seek the simple organization revealed in the New Testament. She worships according to God’s Word. Worship is not about what pleases us but about honoring God in the way He has revealed. She is focused on God’s work. She evangelizes the lost, edifies the saved, and demonstrates the compassion of Christ through good works.

All of this matters because the church is going somewhere!

The church is not wandering aimlessly through history. We are not simply trying to preserve an institution, maintain traditions, or keep the doors of a building open. We are a redeemed people traveling toward an eternal destination.

Someday the last sermon will be preached. The last invitation will be offered. The last baptism will take place. The last prayer will be prayed. The Lord will descend, the dead will rise, and time as we know it will be no more. Then Christ will deliver the kingdom to the Father.

That is what makes the church of Christ so unique. She belongs to Christ. She wears His name. She follows His Word. She does His work. And, by His grace, she is going home to live with Him forever.

We don’t know when Jesus is coming back (Matt. 24:36), but we know that He is to get His bride. The question remains: Will you be going with her?

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.