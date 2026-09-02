Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Koala Quill's avatar
Koala Quill
Sep 4

It's easy for churches to get bogged down in just keeping the doors open and maintaining traditions, so the reminder to keep our eyes on the actual destination is timely.

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