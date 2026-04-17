We need to realize that “God’s Plan of Salvation” is not limited to hearing, believing, repenting, confessing, and being baptized.

That is a biblical way to condense our response to God’s plan of salvation, but God’s plan itself is much more than that.

It’s an Eternal Plan.

Paul speaks of “the fellowship of the mystery,” which from the beginning of time had been hidden in God, but has now been revealed by the church (Ephesians 3:8-12). This is all according to His eternal plan, which He accomplished in Christ Jesus our Lord.

We get our first glimpse of His eternal plan all the way back at the beginning (Genesis 3:15).

It’s a plan which the prophets and angels longed to learn more about as it was unfolding (1 Peter 1:10-12)

It’s a Person-Centered Plan.

Zecharias prophesied and blessed the Lord God for raising up a “horn of salvation” (Luke 1:69). Horns often symbolized power and strength, like the horns of a bull.

When Simeon saw the Child Jesus, he blessed God, saying, “My eyes have seen your salvation which You have prepared before the face of all the peoples” (Luke 2:30-31). God’s salvation refers to Jesus Himself - He is the salvation of God!

John later said he was the one preparing the way of the Lord so that “all flesh shall see the salvation of God” (Luke 3:4-6).

When Jesus went to the house of Zacchaeus, He said, “Today salvation has come to this house” (Luke 19:1-10). He is referring to Himself as the one who has come to “seek and to save that which was lost” (v. 10).

Salvation is found in no one else (Acts 4:12).

It’s a Costly Plan.

God’s plan of salvation was accomplished at great cost. It cost Him the sacrifice of His own Son (John 3:16; Hebrews 9:24-28).

We are reminded not to forget or overlook the great price that was paid for us (1 Peter 1:17-21). While salvation is freely offered through Jesus Christ, may we never forget that God’s plan wasn’t accomplished “free for nothing.”

The Father does not take lightly those who forget the cost of His plan and the salvation He offers us through His Son (Heb. 10:29-31).

It’s a Grace-Filled Plan.

God’s plan of salvation overflows with His mercy, kindness, and grace (Ephesians 2:4-7). Our salvation is “by grace through faith,” it’s not something we accomplished or something we can earn. God accomplished it through His Son and graciously offers it to us as a gift.

It is God’s grace that salvation has been brought and made known to all people (Titus 2:11-14). His grace teaches us how to live as His people, and how to look ahead with confidence for the “glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ.”

It’s a Conditional Plan.

Jesus is the “author” or the “source” (ESV), or the “cause” of salvation to all those who obey Him (Hebrews 5:8-9).

While God has paid the full price for our salvation through His Son and freely offers it to us, we must decide whether or not we will accept His gift. Like the children of Israel, we must choose who we will serve (Joshua 24:15).

Jesus commanded the “good news” to be taken into all the world and preached, and people would have to decide what they would do with this good news (Mark 16:15-16).

Would they believe and be baptized, and thus be saved?

Or would they refuse to believe and be condemned?

After preaching the gospel to the crowd on the Day of Pentecost and telling them what they must do (Acts 2:38-39), he urged them, “Be saved from this perverse generation!” (Acts 2:40). He was urging them to make the choice to “be saved.”

In writing to Christians who weren’t living like they needed to be, Paul urged them to do right, stressing “now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:1-2).

If you aren’t living right in God’s sight, today is the day to choose to do differently and change!

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