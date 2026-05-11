How did an orphaned Jewish girl in captivity become the queen?

The first two chapters of Esther walk us through the events that led to Esther becoming queen of Persia. God was still at work for His people, even during their captivity in a foreign land. When we step back and consider everything that happened, we too will be reminded that God is not distant or unconcerned with us.

Our story begins with a king showing off his wealth and power.

A Six-Month Banquet for All the Leaders of Persia

Now it came to pass in the days of Ahasuerus (this was the Ahasuerus who reigned over one hundred and twenty-seven provinces, from India to Ethiopia), in those days when King Ahasuerus sat on the throne of his kingdom, which was in Shushan the citadel, that in the third year of his reign he made a feast for all his officials and servants—the powers of Persia and Media, the nobles, and the princes of the provinces being before him— when he showed the riches of his glorious kingdom and the splendor of his excellent majesty for many days, one hundred and eighty days in all. (Esther 1:1-4)

This king of Persia is better known as Xerxes I, the fourth emperor of Persia, who ruled from 486-465 B.C. His kingdom extended from India down into Africa. Sheshan (or Susa) was one of his capital cities.

During his third year, or about 483 B.C., the king invited all “the powers of Persia and Media” to a 180-day feast in which they were shown the wealth and power of the Persian Empire. Some believe the purpose of this feast was to plan Xerxes’ upcoming military campaign against the Greeks. These leaders were probably brought to the king in shifts, which covered six months.

Any who might have had second thoughts about not supporting Persia were shown the king’s great wealth and power, “encouraging” them to remain loyal to the Persians.

A Seven-Day Banquet for All the People in the Palace

And when these days were completed, the king made a feast lasting seven days for all the people who were present in Shushan the citadel, from great to small, in the court of the garden of the king’s palace. There were white and blue linen curtains fastened with cords of fine linen and purple on silver rods and marble pillars; and the couches were of gold and silver on a mosaic pavement of alabaster, turquoise, and white and black marble. And they served drinks in golden vessels, each vessel being different from the other, with royal wine in abundance, according to the generosity of the king. In accordance with the law, the drinking was not compulsory; for so the king had ordered all the officers of his household, that they should do according to each man’s pleasure. Queen Vashti also made a feast for the women in the royal palace which belonged to King Ahasuerus. (Esther 1:5-9)

After a six-month feast for all the powerful people in his kingdom, Xerxes hosts a seven-day feast in the palace garden for all the people in his palace. We are told about the great luxury of this feast and the setting for it.

By order of the king, everyone was supplied with as much wine as they wanted to drink. No one was required to drink, which was the custom; it was totally up to them how much they wanted to drink. And the Persians were well-known for their excessive drinking on occasion like this.

While the men and women were not always separated at Persian feasts (Esther 5:4), they were on this occasion. Queen Vashti hosted a banquet for the women inside the royal palace while the men were outside in the court of the garden.

What Happened to Queen Vashti?

On the seventh day, when the heart of the king was merry with wine, he commanded Mehuman, Biztha, Harbona, Bigtha, Abagtha, Zethar, and Carcas, seven eunuchs who served in the presence of King Ahasuerus, to bring Queen Vashti before the king, wearing her royal crown, in order to show her beauty to the people and the officials, for she was beautiful to behold. But Queen Vashti refused to come at the king’s command brought by his eunuchs; therefore the king was furious, and his anger burned within him. (Esther 1:10-12)

After seven days of feasting, the king was very drunk with wine, and he commanded seven eunuchs who served him to bring Queen Vashti out with her royal crown to show all the people how beautiful she was. This was being done to further demonstrate the glory and power of his kingdom - not only did he have powerful armies and great wealth, but just look at his queen!

However, Vashti refuses to do as the king said. The king’s reaction of tremendous anger is understandable:

“Before a crowd of powerful men whom he was trying to impress with his majesty, the ruler who controlled the world could not control his own wife” (Coy D. Roper, Truth for Today Commentary: Esther, 462).

Many explanations are offered as to why she refused the king’s command, but no one knows for sure.

Some believe her refusal is attributed to her modesty; some Jewish rabbis thought she was commanded to appear wearing nothing except her royal crown.

Some believe she refused because to appear before the crowd openly without a veil would have been improper.

Some believe she was pregnant and did not want to appear publicly in that way.

Some believe such a thing was done by concubines, but was considered beneath the dignity of the queen.

Some believe she refused because she was herself hosting a feast, and the king’s request was very ill-timed.

The narrator does not give us why she refused, only that she did refuse, and that it made the very drunk king very angry.

Then the king said to the wise men who understood the times (for this was the king’s manner toward all who knew law and justice, those closest to him being Carshena, Shethar, Admatha, Tarshish, Meres, Marsena, and Memucan, the seven princes of Persia and Media, who had access to the king’s presence, and who ranked highest in the kingdom): “What shall we do to Queen Vashti, according to law, because she did not obey the command of King Ahasuerus brought to her by the eunuchs?” And Memucan answered before the king and the princes: “Queen Vashti has not only wronged the king, but also all the princes, and all the people who are in all the provinces of King Ahasuerus. For the queen’s behavior will become known to all women, so that they will despise their husbands in their eyes, when they report, ‘King Ahasuerus commanded Queen Vashti to be brought in before him, but she did not come.’ This very day the noble ladies of Persia and Media will say to all the king’s officials that they have heard of the behavior of the queen. Thus there will be excessive contempt and wrath. If it pleases the king, let a royal decree go out from him, and let it be recorded in the laws of the Persians and the Medes, so that it will not be altered, that Vashti shall come no more before King Ahasuerus; and let the king give her royal position to another who is better than she. When the king’s decree which he will make is proclaimed throughout all his empire (for it is great), all wives will honor their husbands, both great and small.” (Esther 1:13-20)

The very angry king consults seven of his closest advisors on what should be done to Queen Vashti according to the law. As we will see throughout this book, King Xerxes leaned heavily on the advice of others - for better or worse.

The counsel of Memucan was that the Queen had wronged not only the king by her refusal to obey him, but the whole nation. He was concerned that what the queen had done would spread throughout the land and would promote disrespect among the rest of the women toward their husbands, causing their husbands to become angry as the king. And a bunch of angry men can cause quite a problem in a nation.

So, he advised the king to issue a decree that Vashti could no longer enter into the king’s presence, and that she would lose her position as queen. She would remain in the king’s “harem,” but would be banished from ever seeing the king.

Also, he advised the king to issue a decree that all wives throughout his empire should honor their husbands, regardless of their station in life.

And the reply pleased the king and the princes, and the king did according to the word of Memucan. Then he sent letters to all the king’s provinces, to each province in its own script, and to every people in their own language, that each man should be master in his own house, and speak in the language of his own people. (Esther 1:21-22)

The king was pleased with this advice and did exactly what was suggested. This was taken quickly throughout the empire and proclaimed in the language of the nations brought under the rule of the Persians.

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