Have you ever been angry?

I don’t mean just a little bit angry. I mean, have you ever been so angry you can feel your heart thumping in your ears, feel your face turning red, and start shaking? Have you ever been so angry you couldn’t see straight, or fall asleep at night, or focus on the job you were trying to do?

I think we all can admit that we’ve been angry before, and many of us struggle with “controlling our temper.” So, it’s not surprising to learn that the Bible says quite a bit about anger. In fact, various words for “anger” show up hundreds of times in Scripture.

Let’s consider some of what Scripture has to say about anger.

God Gets Angry Over Sin

When God appeared to Moses in the burning bush to send him to Egypt, Moses eventually asked God to send someone else. We read that the LORD’s anger was “kindled against Moses” for his continual excuses (Exodus 4:14).

After Moses brought the children of Israel out of Egypt, their complaining displeased the LORD and made His anger “glow” against them (Numbers 11:1). It was their evil deeds that increased the LORD’s anger against them, so that they eventually had to wander in the wilderness for forty years (Numbers 32:13-14). Before they entered Canaan, Moses warned the nation not to do evil and go after idol gods, which would provoke the LORD their God to anger (Deuteronomy 4:25).

After the nation crossed the Jordan River and captured the city of Jericho, Achan took some of the “accursed things” which God said not to take, and so the LORD’s anger burned against the nation (Joshua 7:1).

King Ahab, ruler of the northern kingdom of Israel, went after many idols and “did more to provoke the LORD God of Israel to anger than all the kings of Israel who were before him” (1 Kings 16:33). The nation’s idolatry provoked God to anger and resulted in His “fury” being poured out on them (Jeremiah 7:18-20). When the day of their judgment arrived, they would not be spared from the LORD’s anger (Ezekiel 7:3-4).

The apostle Paul also described God’s wrath being “revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men” (Romans 1:18). Those who stubbornly persist in sin and self-seeking store up for themselves the wrath of God in the day of judgment (Romans 2:5-8).

From this brief overview of God’s anger as recorded in Scripture, we notice that the anger of God is not an emotional, “fly-off-the-handle” kind of thing. His anger is always connected to sin.

When Sin Is Dealt With, God Turns From His Anger

After justice was done for Achan’s sin, “the LORD turned from the fierceness of His anger” against the nation (Joshua 7:26).

When God forgives iniquity and covers the sin of His people, He takes away His wrath and turns from the fierceness of His anger (Psalm 85:1-5). To those who trust in Him, He turns His anger away and becomes our salvation (Isaiah 12:1-2). To those who return to Him, God promises to “heal” and “love freely,” because His anger is turned away (Hosea 14:4). The prophet Daniel mourned for his sins and the sins of his people, and prayed that the Lord would turn away His fury and anger from them (Daniel 9:16).

In speaking of Jesus’ death on the cross, the apostle Paul stated, “we shall be saved from wrath through Him” (Romans 5:9). Jesus reconciles sinners back to God, sparing us from God’s wrath upon our sins by taking our place (2 Corinthians 5:21), through His death and saves us by His resurrection (Romans 5:10). On the Judgment Day, those who have turned to God will be saved from the wrath of God upon sin (1 Thessalonians 1:10; 5:9).

We probably know people who get angry and stay angry no matter what. But thankfully, God is not like that. When Christ forgives our sins by His blood, God turns His anger with our sins away from us. Instead of standing under God’s wrath, we have peace with God and stand in His grace (Romans 5:1-2).

God Is Slow to Anger and Merciful

In recalling the stubborn rebellion of the nation of Israel, Nehemiah pointed out that God did not forsake them because He is “Ready to pardon, Gracious and merciful, Slow to anger, Abundant in kindness” (Nehemiah 9:17). For His name’s sake, God deferred His anger and restrained it from the nation of Israel (Isaiah 48:9).

In contrasting the longevity of God’s anger with His grace, David wrote, “His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for life” (Psalm 30:5). The psalms go on to describe the Lord as being “full of compassion” and many times turning away His anger and not stirring up all His wrath (Psalm 78:38). He is the “merciful and gracious” God who is “slow to anger” (Psalm 103:8-9). He is further described as “slow to anger and great in mercy” (Psalm 145:8).

The Lord says His heart “churns within” Him, and His sympathy was stirred when He contemplated what would happen to Israel and Judah because of their sin. And so, He promised He would not “execute the fierceness” of His anger upon them. He would be merciful (Hosea 11:8-9). The LORD does not desire to bring harm; instead, He desires sinners to return to Him (Joel 2:12-13).

The LORD does not delight in wrath; He “delights in mercy” (Micah 7:18). Thus, He is slow to anger and quick to show mercy and compassion. How thankful we ought to be for our God!

Anger Can Cause Us to Sin

While God’s anger is perfectly holy and just every time, our anger, while not wrong if we are angry about the right things, tends to be much more emotional. Also, as sinful beings, we tend to get angry about the wrong things, rather than the right things. Our anger must be carefully managed and guarded, for it can often cause us to sin.

On his deathbed, Jacob cursed the cruel, fierce anger of his sons Simeon and Levi, who in their anger had killed a man and crippled an animal (Genesis 49:6-7). The psalmist urged God’s people to “cease from anger, and forsake wrath; do not fret - it only causes harm” (Psalm 37:8). Even in responding to wickedness, we are tempted to react in ways that are not right.

The Lord pronounced judgment upon the nation of Edom because they “cast off all pity” and refused to let go of their anger toward their brethren (Amos 1:11). James bluntly summed up our issue with anger when he wrote, “the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God” (James 1:20).

It is not a sin to be angry - so long as we are angry about the right things. But even in getting angry about the right things, we are easily tempted to lose control of our emotions and react in ways that are not right.

How Does God Call Us to Handle Our Anger?

Given that anger is such a challenging thing for us, and something that can easily cause us to lose control and sin, how should we handle our anger?

Rather than immediately announcing and revealing your anger, keep it covered (Proverbs 12:16).

Recognize that a quick temper is a sign of a fool, and wisdom calls for being slow to anger (Proverbs 14:29; 15:18; Ecclesiastes 7:9).

How we speak has a great deal to do with either stirring up anger or turning it away (Proverbs 15:1).

Giving a gift goes a long way toward calming down an angry situation (Proverbs 21:14).

Sometimes the best thing to do when we’re angry is to say nothing at all (Proverbs 30:32-33).

Let God handle those who mistreat you rather than reacting out of anger (Romans 12:19).

Continuing to hold on to our anger gives a foothold to the devil in our lives; we must put away all anger and wrath from our new lives in Christ (Ephesians 4:26, 31; Colossians 3:8).

Listening more than we talk will go a long way toward helping us be “slow to wrath” (James 1:19).

I am grateful that our God is “slow to anger” with us and delights in showing us mercy and compassion, rather than enjoying taking out His anger on us. As His people, may we seek to emulate the great mercy and longsuffering of our God in how we handle our anger towards others.

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