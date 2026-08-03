Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Dennis Adjei's avatar
Dennis Adjei
Aug 5

I was once told each and every human being has been assigned to one angel where the angel intervene for that person during difficult times like when the person is about to have an accident or even death angel who will rescue you from death. How true is that??

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B Chambers's avatar
B Chambers
Aug 3

Do you have any teachings on the chronology of men and events in the Bible?

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