Our question this week comes from Psalm 46 and a particular word that appears in two verses.

The word is “Selah,” and our goal in this study is to determine what that word means in the context of Psalm 46 and also discuss some application we can make to our lives today.

The Meaning of Selah.

The word “Selah” is found 71 times in the Book of Psalms in the King James Version.

It is a Hebrew term that means “suspension” or “pause” as it pertains to music. It means to “rest in contemplation” or “pause for reflection.” To put it in modern day vernacular, it means to take a second to consider what was just said.

As we consider how the word “Selah” appears at the end of verse seven and the end of verse eleven, we want to do a deeper dive into what it means in context.

The Context of Psalm 46.

“The Lord of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah” (Psalm 46:7, 11).

Psalm 46 is about God’s presence and power in our lives especially when we face very trying circumstances. The language is so emphatic when it says that God is a very present help in time of trouble.

This teaches us that God is available, reachable, and reliable. Even when the “earth is removed,” “the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea,” “the waters roar and are troubled,” and “though the mountains shake,” the child of God does not need to fear! Consider the trials of life making one feel as if the world is crashing down around them.

Even in those times of distress, we need to “be still and know” that God is in control and that He cares for us (Psa. 46:10). Right in the middle of chaos, there is calm. Right in the middle of disaster, there is direction. Right in the middle of darkness, there is light.

Reflecting on Psalm 46.

The Psalmist uses the word “Selah” to emphasize the importance of slowing down, thinking about what is said, and ultimately, in my judgment, to put the focus on how great God is rather than how great our problems are. In the two instances mentioned (Psalm 46:7, 10) there are two great assurances brought out.

First, “the Lord of hosts is with us.” That is a very powerful truth that was real for Israel and real for spiritual Israel today. The phrase, “Lord of hosts” speaks to the omnipotence (all-power) of God. The God Who spoke this world into existence (Psa. 33:6, 9), is eternal in nature (Deut. 33:27), knows all things (Psalm 139), and can do “exceedingly, abundantly, above all that we ask or even think” (Eph. 3:20) loves us and protects us.

Second, “The God of Jacob is our refuge.” Jacob was flawed, weak, and often fearful, yet God remained faithful to him. Calling God “the God of Jacob” reminds us that God protects imperfect people who trust Him and He remains faithful to His covenant. Truly, “If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself” (2 Tim. 2:13). “Refuge” means shelter, fortress, or safe place. God is our “safe place” in times of trouble.

To put it all together, “Selah” calls the worshiper to stop, breathe, reflect, and find confidence in God’s presence and protection.

I hope and pray you will consider this as you study the Psalms!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.