Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Raju sambattula's avatar
Raju sambattula
Aug 7

Thank you for sharing this beautiful and encouraging article. I have always appreciated how the word Selah invites us to slow down, pause, and reflect on the greatness of God and the truth of His Word. In a world filled with constant noise and distractions, we need moments to quietly meditate on God's promises and allow His Word to transform our hearts. As Psalm 46:10 reminds us, Be still, and know that I am God. Joshua 1:8 encourages us to meditate on God's Word day and night so that we may live according to His will. David also wrote, Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You (Psalm 119:11), and Psalm 1:2–3 reminds us that the one who delights in the law of the Lord and meditates on it day and night is like a tree planted by streams of water, bearing fruit in its season. Taking time to pause before the Lord helps us remember His faithfulness, renew our strength, and keep our eyes fixed on Jesus. Thank you again for sharing this thoughtful message. May the Lord continue to bless your writing, give you wisdom, and use your ministry to encourage many believers to grow deeper in their walk with Christ. May we never rush past the precious truths of Scripture but take time to reflect, worship, and trust the Lord with all our hearts. God bless you abundantly.

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Naomi Esther's avatar
Naomi Esther
Aug 5

Powerful Message!!!

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