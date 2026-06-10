Over the next several weeks, we will be addressing Bible questions that won’t necessarily be connected to a “series” like what we have been engaged in over the last several months.

I hope and pray that these articles have been and will be helpful to everyone who reads, and most importantly, I pray that God is glorified through this effort.

Our question this week is in reference to the meaning of the phrase “wait on the Lord” as it appears in Psalm 27:14. Our goal is to examine the text, explain the phrase, and then expound on the application.

Examine the Text.

First, let us examine the text:

“Wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the Lord!” (Psalm 27:14).

This is the last verse in Psalm 27, so it serves as a conclusion to the theme of trusting in God to provide.

Notice that the Psalmist says to “wait on the Lord” twice and uses the phrase “I say” to further emphasize the importance of waiting on the Lord. We see a cause and effect (or “if/then”) in this passage.

In essence, if we wait on the Lord and are of good courage, then God will strengthen our hearts.

Explain the Phrase.

Second, let us explain the phrase, “wait on the Lord.” The word “wait” does not mean to sit back and do nothing.

For example, the Psalmist declared, “Wait on the Lord, and keep His way, and He shall exalt you to inherit the land; When the wicked are cut off, you shall see it.” (Psalm 37:34). Connected to “waiting” was obeying (“keep His way”).

The prophet Isaiah spoke of the importance and impact of “waiting” on the Lord as well as the blessings associated with doing so (Isa. 8:17; 30:18; 40:31). The word “wait” as it is used in the text means to “look forward.” It carries the idea of trusting, hoping, and firmly believing that God is going to do what He has promised to do. Think of anticipation for something to take place, having full faith that it will happen.

Expound the Application.

Third and finally, let us expound on the application. As aforementioned, waiting on the Lord does not mean we sit back and do nothing, rather it means that we fully trust in God, remain faithful to Him, and patiently depend on His timing, which is perfect. By means of application, let us consider the following.

Trust His Timing.

First, waiting on the Lord means trusting His timing. Sometimes we want immediate answers, immediate relief, immediate results, and/or immediate direction.

Our society today is almost programmed to expect immediate results, but those who are spiritually mature understand that God knows what He is doing and knows the outcome even when we don’t see it. God’s timing is perfect (Eccl. 3:11; Gal. 4:4).

Remain Faithful.

Second, waiting on the Lord means remaining faithful while you wait. Someone once said, “When you are waiting for God to open up a door for you, praise Him in the hallway!” That’s the idea of actively trusting in God.

Consider a servant waiting on his master. The servant stays alert, is ready, is obedient, and is extremely attentive. Christians ought to be the same way!

Strength is Provided.

Third and finally, waiting on the Lord brings strength. When we stop depending on ourselves and truly depend on God, He provides us with spiritual endurance, direction, and courage.

The Proverbs writer exclaimed, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Prov. 3:5-6).

As we have observed, the phrase “wait on the Lord” in Psalm 27:14 means to trust God’s timing, faithfully obey Him, and depend on His strength while we wait for Him to act.

It is not always easy, but it is always worth it! I pray this explanation is both accurate and helpful!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.