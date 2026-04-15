Thus far in our series, we have discussed two main passages: Hebrews 3:12 and John 10:28. These passages, in context, show both the possibility of falling away and the importance of staying faithful.

Now that we have established that the Bible teaches it is possible to fall away, we want to engage in a case study on seven congregations of God’s people who were told by Jesus the importance of staying faithful and avoiding apostasy.

I invite you to the Book of Revelation. Jesus speaks to seven congregations in Asia:

Ephesus (Rev. 2:1-7).

Smyrna (Rev. 2:8-11).

Pergamos (Rev. 2:12-17).

Thyatira (Rev. 2:18-29).

Sardis (Rev. 3:1-6).

Philadelphia (Rev. 3:7-13).

Laodicea (Rev. 3:14-22).

In each section, Jesus encourages them to stay the course which implies it is possible to fall away and get off track.

Jesus’ Warnings to the Seven Churches

The church in Ephesus.

To the church in Ephesus, He says,

“Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent and do the first works, or else I will come to you quickly and remove your lampstand from its place—unless you repent…To him who overcomes I will give to eat from the tree of life, which is in the midst of the Paradise of God” (Rev. 2:5, 7b).

The church in Smyrna.

To the church in Smyrna, He says,

“Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life…He who overcomes shall not be hurt by the second death” (Rev. 2:10b, 11b).

The church in Pergamos.

To the church in Pergamos, He says,

“Repent, or else I will come to you quickly and will fight against them with the sword of My mouth…To him who overcomes I will give some of the hidden manna to eat” (Rev. 2:16-17a).

The church in Thyatira.

To the church in Thyatira, He says,

“But hold fast what you have till I come. And he who overcomes, and keeps My works until the end, to him I will give power over the nations” (Rev. 2:25-26a).

The church in Sardis.

To the church in Sardis, He says,

"Remember therefore how you have received and heard; hold fast and repent. Therefore if you will not watch, I will come upon you as a thief, and you will not know what hour I will come upon you….He who overcomes shall be clothed in white garments, and I will not blot out his name from the Book of Life; but I will confess his name before My Father and before His angels” (Rev. 3:3, 5).

The church in Philadelphia.

To the church in Philadelphia, He says,

“Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly! Hold fast what you have, that no one may take your crown. He who overcomes, I will make him a pillar in the temple of My God, and he shall go out no more. I will write on him the name of My God and the name of the city of My God, the New Jerusalem, which comes down out of heaven from My God. And I will write on him My new name” (Rev. 3:10-12).

The church in Laodicea.

Finally, note what Jesus says to the church in Laodicea:

“As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten. Therefore be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me. To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne” (Rev. 3:19-21).

What This Means

It is essential to notice that Jesus told the saved to repent, stay faithful, as well as giving the conditions for those who overcome.

Ephesus was told to remember “from where you have fallen” and to “repent.” If it is impossible to fall, why did Jesus emphasize the fact that they had?

The church at Smyrna was told to “be faithful unto death” in order to receive the “crown of life.” What happens if we don’t remain faithful unto death? Will we receive the crown of life?

The congregations in Pergamos and Thyatira were both told to overcome and stay faithful to the end.

The saved at Sardis were told that if they would overcome that they would be clothed in white garments and the Lord would not blot out their names from the Book of Life. We conclude then that their names were in the book (can’t blot them out if they were never there) but also the possibility of the Lord blotting their names out!

Finally, Philadelphia and Laodicea were also instructed to overcome to receive the reward.

If it were not possible to fall away, why all the warnings? Why the emphasis on repenting? Why the conditions stated with overcoming and staying faithful to the end?

Dear friends, salvation is a gift given by God, but we must obey the conditions He has set forth in His Word to obtain salvation and stay faithful that we might be found saved in the end!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.