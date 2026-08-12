When grouping the Psalms into categories, Tom Wacaster stated the following in his commentary:

“(1) Alphabetic or acrostic: A composition, usually in verse, in which one or more sets of letters, when taken in order, form words (Webster). (2) Ethical: Those teaching moral and ethical principles; (3) Hallelujah: Those beginning or ending with "praise Jehovah," or “hallelujah." (4) Historical: Psalms which review the history of the people; (5) Imprecatory: To invoke vengeance upon enemies; (6) Messianic: Although several prophesies are found throughout the book, there are some which are peculiarly Messianic; (7) Penitential: Those expressing penitence on the part of the writer; (8) Songs of Ascents: These were songs sung by pilgrims on their way to the yearly feasts in Jerusalem; (9) Suffering: Those in which the author expresses some specific sorrow or suffering that he is undergoing; (10) Thanksgiving: Expressions of grateful praise to Jehovah, and thanksgiving to Him for deliverance.” (Wacaster, Songs and Devotions, Vol. 1, pg. 9, Electronic).

Notice that the term “imprecatory” (#5 in the list) has to do with invoking vengeance upon enemies, or to put it plainly, asking God to deliver judicial punishment on one’s enemies. In this article, we want to further explain the meaning behind the “Imprecatory” Psalms.

Considering the Imprecatory Psalms.

The word “imprecatory” means, “a spoken curse.” Thus the “imprecatory Psalms” contain curses, pleas for punishment, calls for justice, and requests for vindication. There is a lot of honesty and vulnerability in these Psalms. The most prominent imprecatory psalms are: Psalm 35, 58, 69, 79, 83, 94, 109, and 137. For our study, we will consider the language of Psalm 83.

Outlining Psalm 83.

Referring back to brother Wacaster’s material, here is an outline and overall theme of Psalm 83:

Call (vs. 1) — A prayer that God would no longer keep still or be silent. Conspiracy (vs. 2-8) — The Psalmist sets forth the occasion for the prayer, naming the conspirators, and their evil actions. Condemnation (vs. 9-12) — The Psalmist asks God to interpose as He had done in former times in Jewish history. Consumption (vs. 13-17) — In which the Psalmist desires that the enemies might be utterly overthrown and confounded. Consequence (vs. 18) – So that men might know that Jehovah is Lord over all the earth.

Studying Psalm 83.

Psalm 83 is a cry for God to act. The Psalmist describes the enemy and calls on God to bring about righteous indignation. There is a remembrance of God’s past victories before a final declaration that God alone is supreme.

God may seem silent but He is in complete control. The Psalmist worded it in such a way that an attack against Israel was actually an attack against God Himself, which it was. The same is true today: When you attack God’s people, you attack God Himself.

There is then a list of nations united against Israel: Edom, Ishmaelites, Moab, Hagarenes, Gebal, Ammon, Amalek, Philistines, Tyre, and Assyria. Then there is a remembrance of God’s former victories: Midian, Sisera, Jabin, Oreb Zeeb, Zebah, Zalmunna.

Faith remembers previous deliverance during present trouble. With these two things in mind, there is the prayer for judgment. The Psalmist calls on God to scatter the enemies like dust, pursue them with storms, and fill them with shame. The imagery includes whirlwinds, fire, and chaff. These pictures emphasize God’s awesome and overwhelming power as well as the instability of human opposition.

The Point of Psalm 83.

The ultimate goal of Psalm 83 is for the enemies of God and His people to know that He alone is God and He is in control. It is not merely Israel’s victory or even the enemy’s destruction as the main emphasis, rather, it is the recognition of God’s sovereignty.

When God’s people are surrounded, they cry out to the God Who has delivered before so that all people will know that He alone is Lord!

Hopefully this has been helpful and insightful in regards to the “imprecatory psalms.”

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.