When we buy a new car, we are excited about it. We vow that we will take care of that car. We will have it serviced. We will wash it regularly. We will not eat in it. We will drive carefully. We will keep it new for the next 200,000 miles.

In time, the newness wears off. We do not treasure the car the way we did when we purchased it. It gets some dings. We have to eat in it from time to time. We keep it serviced, but we often stretch out the times between service appointments. If the car is dirty, we do not rush to get it washed the way we used to. The car still provides us with the same benefits. The difference is that we do not appreciate the vehicle as a treasure like we once did.

The same can happen in one’s Christian life. We have many treasures given to us to enjoy. But, over time, we don’t appreciate them the way we used to. Some examples include:

A relationship with the Godhead A holy Book that contains God’s words. An avenue called prayer that allows us into God’s throne room. The cleansing blood of Jesus Christ. A church family that can love and support us. Periods of worship and Bible study. Opportunities to serve in various capacities. The hope of eternal life.

This is just a short list of the treasures Christians possess. They are worth more than we can possibly imagine. However, we have a tendency to be less grateful for them than we should. They become “common” when they ought to be extremely unique.

Have you ever seen a person have an older car that was in pristine condition? You may have seen the person at the car wash. He may have had the car for 15, 20, or 30 years. That car ran well. It looked almost brand new. When you spoke with the individual, he told you he was the sole owner of the car. How did he do it? How did he maintain the vehicle?

He did so in the same way we must come to appreciate our spiritual treasures. We must have an intentional mindset. We realize we have been blessed. WE never forget what we have. We focus on it each day. In fact, we express our gratitude for our treasure(s) on a regular basis.

“Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people” (1 Chron. 16:8).

“O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever” (1 Chron. 16:34).

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Victor M. Eskew preaches for the Oceanside church of Christ in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The church offers a variety of free Bible study courses for anyone interested in studying God’s word. They also have a large archive of videos on their YouTube channel. I appreciate Victor’s teaching in this article!