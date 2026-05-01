Everyone is convinced that their “belief” is the true standard of all things. If a person believes something to be true, then, we are told, it must be true.

The people of Noah’s day believed no flood was coming. Their belief did not make it true.

The sons-in-law of Lot did not believe their cities would be destroyed. Their belief did not make it true.

Pharoah did not believe Israel could be released from bondage. His belief did not make it true.

Saul of Tarsus did not believe Jesus was the Son of God for a time. His belief did not make it true.

We could provide a multitude of examples of this truth, yet, people continue to think today that just because they believe something to be so makes it true.

They believe a baby in the womb is just a clump of cells. This doesn’t make it so. They believe a man can be a woman and a woman can be a man. This doesn’t make it so. They believe the world evolved from non-living matter. This doesn’t make it so. They believe they can live as they please and still be saved by God. This doesn’t make it so. They believe there are many “true” interpretations of the Bible. This doesn’t make it so.

Just because I believe something to be so doesn’t make it so.

I might believe I am as good of a golfer as Rory McIlroy. My belief doesn’t make it so.

I might believe that I was born on Mars. My belief doesn’t make it so.

I might believe that I will never die. My belief doesn’t make it so.

Only truth makes something so.

Only truth is truth.

Yes, we can believe all the lies we want to believe. Our belief DOES NOT make it so.

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Victor M. Eskew preaches for the Oceanside church of Christ in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The church offers a variety of free Bible study courses for anyone interested in studying God’s word. They also have a large archive of videos on their YouTube channel. I appreciate Victor’s teaching in this article!